Former Chicago PD star sparks major fan reaction as he reunites with co-star amid season 11 delay

Chicago PD star Jesse Lee Soffer has sparked a major reaction from his fans after reuniting with his former co-star and on-screen wife Tracy Spiridakos on the picket lines of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
The actor, who left the show during its tenth season, took to Instagram with a selfie of him, Tracy and executive producer Derek Haas, which showed the trio holding up signs in support of the cause.
The 39-year-old wrote in the caption: "Team, assemble!!"
Jesse Lee Soffer, with executive producer Derek Haas and former co-star Tracy Spiridakos on the picket lines
Fans rushed to the comments to express their delight over the reunion, with one person writing: "The band is back together!!!!" while another added: "YOU BROKE THE FANDOM WITH THIS."
A third person commented: "WE GOT A REUNION PIC AFTER ALL."
Jesse left the show during season ten
Jesse, who played Jay Halstead in the drama, left the show back in 2022 when his character relocated to Bolivia with the Army for eight months.
On his decision to depart from the show, Jesse previously told Variety: "I really wanted to grow and expand, and we've only got this one trip. If I signed up again, it would have been for another three years.
"I would have turned 40 on the show. I thought, 'You know what? It's time to take a risk.' Eventually, you know the character so well, there's not much that can shift or transform," he continued.
Jesse as Jay Halstead
The actor later returned to the show to direct episode 16 of season ten, which aired in March. Chatting about stepping behind the camera in an exclusive interview with HELLO! earlier this year, he said: "It's a puzzle. You have this script which is your template, and then you've picked these locations and then you've had a tone meeting about how the scenes are supposed to come out, and how they're supposed to be played, so you're trying to put all these pieces together and take what's on the page and bring it to life."
Jesse's latest post comes after his former co-star LaRoyce Hawkins gave a disappointing update on series 11.
The actor, who plays Officer Kevin Atwater, confirmed that the upcoming season is likely to be delayed due to the writers' strike while speaking at an acting masterclass lecture at Louisiana State University recently.
LaRoyce Hawkins shared a disappointing update on season 11
"Naturally, after the writers strike, it's going to take the writers a while to start warming up their rooms again and starting to conceptualize stories again," he explained. "So we might need like a three-week buffer."
However, the star is hopeful that filming will begin in the coming months once the strike is settled. "From my personal research, we have a big hill to climb before we can find an agreement," he said, according to Digital Spy. "I'm faithful and optimistic that it will only be a couple more months, if that, that we're off."
So, when can fans expect the series to return to screens?
No new seasons of Chicago PD, Chicago Fire or Chicago Med will air in the fall, with NBC broadcasting repeat episodes instead.
It's likely that new episodes of the franchise will arrive in 2024.
The show will most likely return in 2024
Why are actors going on strike?
SAG-AFTRA member voted to strike on July 13 2023. They are calling for improved compensation and benefits, and in particular focus is on the residuals they receive from streaming services, and better protection against artificial intelligence using their likeness.
In 2022 the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the average hourly pay for a California actor was $27.73 per hour. But many working actors do not work Monday-Friday 9am - 5pm jobs and 86% of the 160,000 strong guild do not make more than $25,950 in covered earnings (money that contributes towards social security) within a one year span and therefore do not qualify for healthcare insurance.
TV viewers need to remember however that actors also have to pay commissions for agents, lawyers and publicists which can total around 35% a month of your salary.
Actors also receive financial compensations when their TV shows are syndicated, rerun, have a DVD release or enjoy a move to streaming services. The calculation is complex and can change depending on initial contract, length of time an actor has had guild membership, and the type of production.
As an example the Friends cast – Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry – receive 2% of the syndication revenue for their hit WB show, meaning their annually bring in around $20million each.
But as streaming services such as Netflix continue to refuse to share ratings, it makes it unclear how often content is played and it lowers an actor's residual calculation.
The SAG and WGA members are also both fighting AMPTP over protections for their work against Artificial Intelligence. In a press conference on July 13 2023, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s chief negotiator claimed that the studios had offered a "groundbreaking" proposal that would see background performers get "scanned, get one day’s pay, and their companies should own that scan, their image, their likeness and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity on any project they want, with no consent and no compensation".
AMPTP spokesperson Scott Rowe denied the claims in a statement.
What can SAG-AFTRA actors on strike not do?
Below is a list of actions union actors are not allowed to perform while striking.
Work and services specifically prohibited under the rules for the TV/Theatrical Contracts include:
Principal on camera work, such as:
Acting
Singing
Dancing
Performing stunts
Piloting on-camera aircraft
Puppeteering
Performance capture or motion capture work
Principal off camera work, such as:
ADR/LoopingTV Trailers (promos) and Theatrical Trailers
Voice Acting
Singing
Narration, including audio descriptive services except as the services may be covered by another collective bargaining agreement referred in the Notice to Members Regarding Non-Struck Work
Background work
Stand-in work
Photo and/or body doubles
Fittings, wardrobe tests, and makeup tests
Rehearsals and camera tests
Scanning
Interviews and auditions (including via self-tape)
Promotion of/publicity services for work under the TV/Theatrical Contracts, such as:
Tours
Personal appearances
Interviews
Conventions
Fan expos
Festivals
For your consideration events
Panels
Premieres/screenings
Award shows
Junkets
Podcast appearances
Social media
Studio showcases
Negotiating and/or entering into and/or consenting to:
An agreement to perform covered services in the future
Any new agreement related to merchandising connected to a covered project
The creation and use of digital replicas, including through the reuse of prior work
Performing on a trailer for a struck production or other ancillary content connected to a struck production