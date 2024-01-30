Chicago PD exclusive: Marina Squerciati teases 'important' Burzek episode that fans can't miss

Chicago PD fans are not going to want to miss Wednesday January 31's episode – because it is, in Marina Squerciati's own words, "seminal" for Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek.

Season 11 episode three will follow Burgess (played by Marina) as she works an extra shift at the 13th District and gets caught in the middle of a drive-by attack on refugees. The team works together to track down the shooter and uncover the true motive behind the attack."

© NBC Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, Marina Squerciati as Kim Burgess, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in Chicago PD

"Burgess is really coming into her own power and she knows what she wants and I think that colors every scene in this episode," Marina tells HELLO!

"I think it's such a seminal episode; it's so hard to tease because it's so important for Burgess fans and Burzek fans to watch this episode."

Burzek is the portmanteau of Burgess and Adam Ruzek (Patrick J. Flueger), who Burgess reunited with in season 10, and together they are now raising her adopted daughter.

Ruzek found himself shot in the line of duty at the end of season 10 and season 11 has shown his recovery so far, and how he has struggled being off the job when so much of his identity is wrapped up in being a police officer.

Episode two focused on Adam and his desire to keep working, even if it left him in precarious positions, and episode three will delve into how his trauma has impacted his relationship with Kim.

© NBC Kim and Adam are now raising her adopted daughter together

"I think Kim has just been waiting [for Adam]," says Marina. "It's so hard [because] when you're suffering, you know how to deal with it. You do the steps, you know how far you are from getting to where you need to be.

"But when your partner is recovering – and maybe this is gendered – but I feel that men, or let's say Adam, are not as expressive or emotive, and it might be really hard for him to get to a healthier place or discuss with Kim what's going on. But I feel like they're going to get there as a couple and that excites me."

© NBC Season 11 episode three will focus on Kim's determination to help refugees who have fled to Chicago

As for how Marina and Patrick approached these first few episodes of the new season, which was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes, Marina revealed that the pair "have such a trusting, loving relationship" that it is easy for them to quickly dive into what they are reading on the page.

"We live close to each other so we take a van home and get picked up together so we have plenty of time to like work things out and talk things out – which we do ad nauseam, we talk scenes to death!"