Miss Scarlet announces new leading man for season 5 - and fans think he's Stuart Martin's double

Miss Scarlett has announced its new leading man following the departure of Stuart Martin from the popular period drama.

The actor played the role of William 'The Duke' Wellington from seasons one to five, starring alongside Kate Phillips as the titular character Miss Eliza Scarlet.

Ahead of the show's upcoming season, PBS has revealed a new cast member, who's likely to play Miss Scarlet's love interest.

Actor Tom Durant Pritchard, known for his roles in This Is Going to Hurt and The Crown, has joined the cast as Alexander Blake, a handsome former soldier and respected detective inspector.

© PBS Tom Durant Pritchard has joined the cast as Alexander Blake in Miss Scarlet

In the new season, Alexander joins the force at Scotland Yard to replace William Wellington following his move to America. Shortly after landing his new gig, Alexander crosses paths with Miss Scarlet and isn't surprised to see a woman working as a private eye.

Subsequently, Miss Scarlet assumes that more cases will be coming her way, but their relationship gets off to a rocky start when Alexander decides not to allow private detectives to aid in his investigations.

© Sever Zolak/Masterpiece Stuart Martin left the show after four seasons

The synopsis continues: "As Blake and Miss Scarlet cross paths at various crime scenes across London, they can't help but develop mutual respect for one another, and perhaps even an attraction."

Fans have been quick to react to the casting news on social media, and some think Tom is the spitting image of his predecessor Stuart. One person penned: "The fact that they cast a guy who looks eerily like Stuart Martin for Season 5 of "Miss Scarlet" is certainly a choice! (No shade to Tom Durant Pritchard who seems quite lovely, but I guess Eliza has A Type.)"

© Masterpiece Kate Phillips stars as Miss Scarlet in the drama

A second viewer wrote: "It's wild how much Tom Durant Pritchard looks like Stuart Martin."

Sharing his excitement over his new role, Tom, 36, said in a statement: "I am thrilled to be joining the team and to become part of the Scarlet family. Working with Kate has been a dream and she's been so welcoming."

Filming for season five is currently underway in Belgrade, Serbia, and is due to arrive on Alibi in 2025.

© Sever Zolak/Masterpiece The series first premiered in 2020

Fans can expect to see the return of some familiar faces in the new episodes, including series regulars Evan McCabe as Detective Fitzroy, Cathy Belton as Ivy, Felix Scott as Patrick Nash, Paul Bazely as Clarence, Simon Ludders as Mr. Potts, and Tim Chipping as Detective Phelps.

Stuart's decision to leave the show was announced earlier this year. In a statement, the actor said he felt "the time was right" to depart the drama.

"It has been such an incredible joy to bring Duke to life through Rachael's beautiful, brilliant writing, and to get to play him for the past four years," he said.

"But it felt like the time was right for Scarlet to explore new stories and challenges for now, as the show continues to grow and evolve. I will miss working with my amazing partner in crime Kate and the rest of our brilliant family and team, but I'm excited to continue following Eliza and her escapades as a huge fan and newly enrolled Scarleteer!"

Miss Scarlet season 5 will air on Alibi in the UK and on PBS in the US.