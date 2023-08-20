BBC crime drama to return for new series with Annika star – details

The BBC's hit crime drama, Granite Harbour, has been renewed for a second season and will see Annika actress Hannah Donaldson and Small Axe star Romario Simpson return as the two leads.

The Aberdeen-set series, which first premiered in December 2022 and was streamed 7.6 million times, follows the story of Lance Corporal Davis Lindo, who in season one joins Police Scotland as a new recruit having completed his final tour with the Royal Military Police.

After being dispatched to Aberdeen, he meets his mentor, DCI Lara Bartlett, and the pair are faced with solving the complicated murder of a high-ranking figure in the Aberdeen oil industry.

So, what can fans expect from season two? While the BBC has remained tight-lipped about plot details, we do know that the new episodes will see Lindo and Bart called to the harbour to investigate the origins of a new crime wave sweeping the city.

© Robert Pereira Hind Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson as DC Davis Lindo and DS Lara Bartlett in Granite Harbour

The series will be written by Rob Fraser (River City, Tin Star), Ciara Conway (River City, Holby City) and Jillian Mannion (River City, Death in Paradise).

Filming for the drama's three-part second series will commence later this year and will take place throughout Aberdeenshire and Glasgow. Further cast announcements have yet to be made by the BBC.

© Robert Pereira Hind Filming for season two will begin later this year

On his return for season two, Romario said: "I'm delighted to be returning to Scotland to film season 2 of Granite Harbour. I'm looking forward to reuniting with the original cast and collaborating with some new creatives. It’s another opportunity to learn more about Aberdeen, and take in some vital fresh air and open space."

Hannah added: "Growing up as an aspiring young actress in the northeast of Scotland I didn't often see the landscapes I recognised as home or hear the accents of my friends and family on screen. I’m very proud to be a small part of bringing Granite Harbour to life.

© Robert Pereira Hind Hannah and Romario star alongside Bhav Joshi as DI Jay Mallick and Michelle Jeram as DS Simone 'Monty' Montrose

"Series 2 is an excellent opportunity for us to delve further into Bart and Lindo’s relationship and the dynamics of the team. I can't wait to get my necktie on and get back to work with the North East Murder Investigation Team."

Meanwhile, BBC Scotland's executive producer Gavin Smith said: "We're delighted to have Granite Harbour return to BBC Scotland and can’t wait to see Aberdeen shining on screen next year. Lindo and Bart are a great double-act detective duo and we’re excited to see what crime they come against this time around.

© Robert Pereira Hind Season one premiered in December 2022 and drew in 7.6 million streams

"The first series of Granite Harbour was an iPlayer success story for the North East and BBC Scotland will continue to develop and support scripted content representing different areas of Scotland."

Colin McKeown of LA Productions added: "Our love of Aberdeen continues, it's central to our drama, and along with seeing our characters develop I think series two of Granite Harbour will be something special."