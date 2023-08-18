Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke's new project away from show – details

Anton Du Beke is swapping the ballroom for a building site! Joining Nick Knowles in a new episode of DIY SOS, the professional dancer has reunited with his Strictly co-stars Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Graziano Di Prima and Nancy Xu for the upcoming episode.

Set to air on Wednesday 30 August, the DIY SOS Big Build team has enlisted Anton and co's help for a major project in Newcastle. In a mammoth task, the Strictly stars will be helping to expand the performing arts school, True Colours, in Wallsend.

True Colours is an inclusive dance school that teaches dance and theatre skills to 500 children and young adults weekly, many of whom have disabilities and learning needs. But, after taking on more and more members, the performing arts school has been forced to turn away potential students.

Now, given the keys to a run-down old boys club, Anton and the DIY SOS team will be transforming the space, which needs a bit of sparkle, to say the least. In a dire state, the building has no electricity, heating, natural light or disabled access, so Anton and his fellow Strictly stars will be putting in a lot of work.

Speaking about the new episode, Anton explained: "What Alisar-Jane [founder of True Colours] and her team is doing is very special. Myself, Katya and Graziano understand the power of dance and how it brings people together. This could really transform not just the building but the community too. We are thrilled to help out and bring some Strictly magic to the proceedings. And who knows, we may see a future Strictly star in our midst!"

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles has also spoken about the importance of the project. "We're back, and what a way to kick off the Big Build with a brilliant group of Strictly stars that will inspire and delight the children, young adults and staff from True Colours," he said.

"This Performing Arts School really needs a transformation, they do an excellent job in Wallsend and if we can help them grow so they can accept more students, then we're going to go above and beyond".

While DIY SOS will mark Anton's latest TV appearance, fans will get to see him back in the Strictly ballroom later this year. Behind the judge's desk once more, Anton will reunite with Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse for the 2023 series.

Currently, the BBC is yet to confirm an air date for Strictly, but in the meantime, fans have been introduced to the 15 celebrities heading to the dancefloor this year. Among them are TV presenter Les Dennis, tennis star Annabel Croft, actress Amanda Abbington and comedian Eddie Kadi. For the full line-up, click here.