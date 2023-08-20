Death in Paradise star Ralf Little shares major season 13 news amid break in filming

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has shared a new update on season 13 of the BBC drama, which is currently on a filming break.

Taking to his Instagram Stories for a fan Q&A session on Sunday, the actor, who was recording from his hotel room in Saint Lucia, revealed that filming for the upcoming season will resume next week.

"I fly back today to Guadeloupe and we start filming again on Tuesday," he explained. "We have the second half of the series to go."

Ralf also gave fans an idea of when to expect the new series to arrive on BBC One. Responding to a fan who asked when the series will air, the Oldham-born star said: "Well it's usually January the 7th it starts. So there will be the Christmas special, I think it was on Boxing Day last year, and then it's about January the 7th [that] episode one comes out."

Fans took to the comments section to express their excitement over the new episodes, with one person writing: "Can't wait for the next season, you guys rock," while another added: "Can't wait for the next series."

Earlier this month, Ralf announced that production on the programme would be on hold for two weeks while the cast and crew take a well-deserved summer break.

The 43-year-old shared the news with his Instagram followers from London's Chelsea Harbour Hotel, where he was staying while taking part in a charity football match for Game4Ukraine.

"I did only land from the Caribbean yesterday," he said, adding: "We just went on break for Death in Paradise for two weeks so the timing was perfect."

What to expect from Death in Paradise season 13

While the show has remained tight-lipped over any plot details for season 13, we do know that Ralf is hoping that his character, DI Neville Parker, will have a "successful girlfriend".

Speaking to fans during an Instagram Q&A session, he said: "Obviously I can't give you any spoilers and tell you what's going on but everyone wants Neville to have a successful girlfriend, especially me, so fingers crossed it works out for him in season 13."

Fans can also expect to see a list of exciting guest stars, which may include Oscar-winning actress Hayley Mills, who enjoyed a trip to Guadeloupe in June.

The 77-year-old star, who is known for her roles in Whistle Down the Wind and Tiger Bay, sparked a reaction from fans of the show when she shared a picture with Ralf on Instagram. She wrote in the caption: "In Paradise with @ralf.little who is very nice and an ex footballer!"

Taking to the comments section, fans expressed their delight, with one person writing: "Can't wait to see the episode!!" while another added: "It will be wonderful to see you in paradise."

Actress Élizabeth Bourgine, who plays Catherine Bordey in the drama, teased another guest star recently. Taking to Instagram, she shared a selfie with a red-haired actress but edited the photo so that her face was concealed.

In the caption, she wrote: "A great week playing with this wonderful actress. SURPRISE."

Fans took to the comments section to share their guesses, with one person writing: "Oooh!! I hope it is Sara Martins aka Camie!!!!!" while another commented: "I hope so too. She is really wonderful."