The Tourist: Jamie Dornan drama is back with first look at season 2 - and the plot sounds amazing

The Tourist was the BBC’s biggest show of 2022 in the UK - and it is back for season two! The hit show is set to star Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan and Dumplin’ star Danielle Macdonald as the unlikely friends who join together to help Jamie’s character Elliot recover his memories back in season one. So what can we expect from season two? Find out more…

The show will this time be set in Ireland, and the synopsis reads: "Jamie Dornan [plays] Elliot Stanley, a man looking to rediscover his true identity following his memory loss, alongside Danielle Macdonald, as former police officer Helen Chambers, following their adventure in the Australian Outback. Set against the striking backdrop of Ireland, the pair are confronted by friends and foes as they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot’s past.

WATCH: Did you watch season one?

"As Elliot and Helen are dragged into a longstanding family feud, series two introduces a raft of new characters including Detective Ruairi Slater, Niamh Cassidy and the McDonnell family – Donal, Orla, Fergal, and Frank. Full of shocking plot twists and the same off-beat comedy that made series one a success, The Tourist is set to return with even more quirky characters and intense action." Sign us up!

© Photographer: Bernard Walsh Jamie Dornan reprises his role as Elliot

The first-look snaps show Jamie looking bloodied up while peering through the window in an old house, and another of him appearing to run away from a Land Rover, in a throwback to the opening episode of season one, where he crashes and suffers a head injury following a car chase. The photos also show Danielle looking sombre as her character travels to Ireland.

Speaking about season two, Jamie said: "I’m incredibly excited to continue the story with The Tourist. Harry and Jack Williams are brilliant writers, and I can’t wait for audiences to see how well Ireland and its characters are utilised to keep them guessing as the tale progresses."

Danielle added: "I’m so excited to team up with Jamie again and return for another wild adventure with an amazing cast and crew. Jack and Harry Williams are brilliant storytellers and it’s exciting to see what their minds will come up with next."

The sibling duo Harry and Jack said: "The Tourist was unlike anything we’d written before and we’re hugely grateful for the incredible response to series one. It’s been an exciting journey getting stuck into that world again with the quirky characters that were so loved, and seeing where we could take them next, whilst continuing to deliver a tonally unique and off-beat drama."

Jamie has previously opened up about his love of filming in Ireland, telling RTE News: "I probably shouldn't say this, but it is just more craic in Ireland. I like to have fun at work - I think you do your best work when you're relaxed. And there's nothing more relaxing than being around people who understand your humour, understand your accent, and fall in line with your sort of ethos. And for me, obviously, because I'm from there, it only happens on that island."