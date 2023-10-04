Monty Don sends fans into a tizzy as he unveils major garden transformation

Monty Don surprised fans on Tuesday with an exciting update regarding his enviable Herefordshire garden.

The Gardeners' World star appears to be in the process of transforming his charming cottage garden - and one particular area now looks surprisingly different...

As you can see in the video below, Monty has previously transformed different areas of his Longmeadow garden...

Taking to Instagram, the 68-year-old uploaded a pair of images which showed two wildly different versions of his cottage garden. In the first snap, Monty's perfectly manicured box hedges could be seen lining a stone path, whilst in the second image, a small digger was snapped in the middle of an empty-looking garden devoid of box hedges.

Alongside the images, Monty simply penned: "Big changes afoot in the Cottage garden- 30-year-old box hedges finally giving up the fight against box blight," and "The Cottage garden - time to renew and refresh."

© Instagram The TV star has been dealing with box blight in his garden

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. "Wow, bringing in heavy equipment [shocked face emoji]. Can't wait to see how the space evolves," noted one shocked follower, while another added: "Monty - a busy time ahead - you will make it wonderful!"

A third commented: "Exciting to see some big changes to such a familiar space," and a fourth wrote: "Wow serious stuff going on!! Can't wait to see the outcome." Monty and his wife Sarah have lived in the same property for over 30 years, and the presenter has dedicated a lot of time to transforming his outdoor space over the years.

© Instagram Monty is in the middle of transforming his cottage garden

When the family first moved into their home, the garden consisted of a two-acre abandoned field, with just one tree. After a lot of hard work, Monty revamped the land and created four separate spaces within the garden, each with their own names: The Cottage Garden, The Jewel Garden, The Paradise Garden and The Vegetable Garden.

Opening up about the transformation on his website, Monty wrote: "The planting began in earnest in Spring '93 and has never really ceased since. The changes have been dramatic and may seem astonishing to some.

© Nick Harvey/Shutterstock Monty Don with his wife Sarah

"But in my mind that early field with its pattern of woven fences protecting the little plants, so small yet filled with dreams, still remains beneath the skin, is still there beneath all the years."

Aside from his wonderful garden, Monty has had his hands full as of late with an altogether different passion project – the upcoming release of his latest gardening book called The Gardening Book.

© Instagram The TV star has written a new book

Speaking about his new book in a recent Instagram update, the TV star explained: "It's aimed at all those people who aren't gardeners and don't know much about gardening but would love to have some kind of garden as part of their lives, whether it's on a windowsill, in a small patch in the middle of a city, or even a large expansive ground in the country.

© BBC Monty Don at Longmeadow on Gardeners' World

"It doesn't matter what your situation is, you can always improve the quality of your life by making some kind of garden that pleases you. And this book is intended to be a help to do just that."