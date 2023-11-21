Monty Don inundated with congratulations after sharing exciting achievement

Monty Don has been inundated with messages of congratulations from fans after sharing an exciting career achievement.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the Gardeners' World star revealed that he had picked up the gong for The Roy Lancaster Broadcast of the Year at the Garden Media Guild Awards for his BBC documentary series, Monty Don's Adriatic Gardens.

"Delighted to have won broadcast of the year for Adriatic Gardens at the #gmgawards. It was - of course - a team effort of which I was just one part," he penned, sparking an influx of praise from his followers.

In the comments section, one fan wrote: "Well deserved! Congratulations to you and the team. Thoroughly enjoyed it, eagerly awaiting your next series," while another added: "Well done and richly deserved Monty."

A third person commented: "Congratulations - it was an excellent series!"

© Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Monty Don won The Roy Lancaster Broadcast of the Year award at the Garden Media Guild Awards

For those unfamiliar with Monty's Adriatic Gardens series, it follows the green-fingered presenter as he travels to the Adriatic coast, exploring gardens in Venice, Croatia and Greece.

The award-winning programme is one of many shows Monty hosts for the BBC, including the hugely popular Gardeners' World.

Monty has fronted the show since 2003, taking over from previous host Alan Titchmarsh, but recently shared his plans to retire from his role in the next five years.

© Graham Stone/Shutterstock Monty plans to step down from Gardeners' World in the next five years

In an interview with The Guardian, Monty revealed that he hopes to make more documentaries as well as conserve his time and energy.

On who he'd like to replace him, Monty said: "I would like to think the next Gardeners’ World presenter ideally would be female, would represent either singly, or in multiplicity, the diversity in this country, that has at least some urban context. I think all that leads to it not being just one garden anymore, because if it is one garden, it's got to be a big one."

Reflecting on the show's future, he continued: "And it probably has to be in the country, and the further you get into the countryside, the less diversity there is.

© Getty Monty hopes the next Gardeners' World host will be female

"The world’s changing; we need to change with it. In many ways, it's likely I'm the last middle-aged, middle-class white male with a large garden doing Gardeners' World. Which is fine."

When Monty's not busy sharing his top gardening tips with BBC viewers, he can be found at his Herefordshire home, which he shares with his wife, Sarah.

MORE: Inside Monty Don's 40-year marriage with rarely-seen wife Sarah

WATCH: Monty Don stuns fans with incredible garden transformation

The couple have lived in the property for over 30 years with their three children Adam, Freya and Tom, before they flew the nest.