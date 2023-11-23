Monty Don's most adorable moments with mini-me grandson George

Mony Don became a grandfather for the first time in 2019. In a full circle moment, the star's oldest son, Adam, welcomed a bouncing baby boy on May 28, which also happens to be Adam's birthday, and Monty was overwhelmed with pride.

Announcing the arrival of his adorable grandson on Instagram, the presenter, 68, shared a couple of photos with fans, alongside a particularly moving caption. "On May 28 1986 my first child, Adam was born and 33 years later, on May 28 2019 his first child, our first grandchild, George, was born too," he said.

Now four years old, time is flying fast, and as George gets older, we're pretty sure he's becoming Monty's mini-me! We're taking a look at their sweetest moments and memories…

Two days after George's arrival, Monty shared the most heartwarming photo of his rarely-seen son, Adam, holding his newborn in his arms. Reflecting on a new chapter with three generations, Monty simply wrote: "Father and son, son & grandson."

Since welcoming their little one Adam and his wife Emily have made sure to bring George along to Monty and his wife Sarah's home, Longmeadow, in Herefordshire. In January 2020, the TV star revealed that the tiny tot had visited for a spot of lunch, which naturally melted all of our hearts!

Over time, Monty and the rest of the family have also watched as George finds new hobbies and interests, including gardening.

During an appearance on Gardeners' World Live, Monty was asked if his grandchildren share his passion for gardening, to which he responded: "They're quite young. George is only three, but yes he does."

"He digs and - you might have seen this [on Gardeners' World] - in my potting shed there's a little child's spade hanging up and that is George's," he continued. "His father, who happens to be my son, has a veg garden and George helps him out there."

Monty has even shared the cutest photos of George helping him out at Longmeadow – and we can already spot the resemblance – George has his grandfather's curls!

Chatting about what it's been like seeing his two sons, Adam and Tom, become parents, in 2022 Monty told The Times: "Well, it makes life interesting. Having grandchildren is one of the great landmarks of anybody's life. I think that all the things one reads about it and talks about it are true. It's pleasure without responsibility.

"It's more than that though. What I find moving is my children — obviously, I changed their nappies and looked after them and drove them to school and failed and failed and failed again as a father, as one does," he continued. "[They] are now starting that journey and that process and very tenderly. My two sons are wonderful fathers."