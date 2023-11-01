Xochitl Gomez sparks concern with fans during Dancing With the Stars performance: 'Oh no! I hope she's ok'

Xochitl Gomez has repeatedly demonstrated that she can handle challenges with unmatched grace and determination. Her recent performance on the special 'Monster Night' episode of Dancing With the Stars stands testament to her tenacity.

At just 17, the Marvel actress partnered with seasoned dancer Val Chmerkovskiy for a Contemporary routine set to Ruelle's haunting track, “Game of Survival”.

Their electrifying performance fetched them a commendable score of 37 out of 40. Yet, it wasn't just their dancing prowess that captured the attention of the audience.

A moment of concern arose when, at the end of their routine, Val, 37, was seen carrying Xochitl. "I hope xochitl is ok :( the way both val and alfonso are holding her up," one fan noted on X. Another said: "oh no i hope xochitl is okay!!"

This act raised eyebrows and prompted the judges - Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and special guest judge Niecy Nash - to express their concern.

DWTS host Alfonso Riberio was also seen assisting, which further fueled speculations about her well-being. However, when queried, Xochitl reassured everyone with her upbeat spirit, repeatedly affirming she felt “great.”

Further adding to the intrigue of the night, Val lifted Xochitl's dress during the scoring to reveal a stain that appeared to be blood. Xochitl, ever the sport, light-heartedly attributed it to the Halloween theme of the night.

Displaying her unyielding spirit, when questioned about her participation in the upcoming “Monster-thon” marathon dance segment of the episode, Xochitl encouraged viewers to “trust” in her resilience.

Previously, in a candid chat with Us Weekly, Val expressed his enthusiasm about partnering with Xochitl.

He praised her versatility and stunt experience, saying, “I’m excited to be paired with her.” Xochitl, in turn, shared her exhilaration about the journey, stating, “I’m having a blast. [Rehearsals have] been really fun. I’ve really liked kind of doing the work and then earning something out of it.”

When asked about Val's reputation for being a stern professional, she lauded his teaching skills, saying, “He’s exactly what a teacher should be.”

Delving deeper into his approach to each DWTS season, Val conveyed his ambition to win, especially with the coveted mirrorball trophy recently renamed in honor of the late judge, Len Goodman.

He said, “I do put the pressure, but the pressure is just to kind of bring out the best in my partner...I’m only as good as my partner.”

He emphasized the ethos of ballroom dancing, which is the synergy between the partners. Val expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to dance with a prodigious talent like Xochitl, noting it as both a privilege and a tremendous responsibility.

He articulated his desire to make both Xochitl's family and fans "proud", adding, “That’s really the pressure. Everything else, I’m not worried about that.”