Derek Hough shares tearful dedication to wife Hayley Erbert as she recovers from surgery after Emmy win

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert continue to champion through the latter's recovery from an invasive skull surgery after being diagnosed with a cranial hematoma in December.

The same night as the Golden Globe Awards, January 7, the 38-year-old pro dancer and TV personality was awarded with a Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming for Dancing with the Stars.

In his acceptance speech, he dedicated the win to his wife, 29, while reflecting on their difficult month together as he remarked that the win came exactly one month after she was rushed to the hospital.

"Exactly a month ago, I was in the hospital. This was a different moment," he said, his voice welling up with emotion. "A month ago was a life-changing moment that reminded me to really cherish and savor every moment."

Derek continued: "I want to dedicate this to my beautiful wife. I just flew in from Washington, D.C., last night. Your strength and your courage this whole month has been unbelievable. You inspired me every day."

At the D.C. stop of their nationwide dance tour, Derek revealed on December 7 that his wife had been hospitalized after she "became disoriented."

His statement continued: "She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition."

The DWTS judge added later that she received a cranioplasty aka skull repair surgery weeks later, which turned out to be a success. Hayley returned home in time for the holiday season and has been slowly but surely recovering.

After the surgery, he shared on social media: "My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery.

"This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife's recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community."

Derek reflected on their rollercoaster year in an end-of-year round-up post on his Instagram, which captured the latest 32nd season of DWTS, Hayley's emergency, and their fairytale wedding in August.

He penned: "2023. In the face of uncertainty, this year has been a canvas of reflection, painted with the colors of life's challenges and joys.

"From creative passion projects to the unforgettable celebration of love at our Jack and Jill bash. Embarking on a national tour, a whirlwind of planning, creating, and performing for thousands."

He poignantly continued: "An honored role judging Dancing With The Stars, and a highlight paying homage to the legendary Len Goodman. Choreography awards and recognitions.

"The pinnacle of this year's journey was committing our love to one another in a breathtaking fairytale wedding, followed by an enchanting honeymoon in Italy."

Derek concluded: These experiences are treasures of gratitude, reminding us of life's splendor and its fleeting nature. Each day of our extraordinary journey teaches us to cherish every fleeting moment."

