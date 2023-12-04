DWTS host Julianne Hough looks unrecognizable in new make-up free photo

Julianne Hough recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her life, including a refreshingly candid, makeup-free photo with her close friends.

The 35-year-old Dancing With the Stars host has always been admired for her grace and poise, both on and off the dance floor, and this latest social media update is no exception.

Captioned "This little life of mine," Julianne's post was a delightful montage of her daily life, capturing moments from the DWTS set, quality time with her beloved dog, family gatherings, and serene beach outings.

Among these snapshots, one particular image stood out: a makeup-free Julianne, radiant and smiling, alongside her friends, Britt Deyan and Tyler Lain.

Julianne Hough looked barely recognizable without makeup

In the photo, Julianne donned a classic white, button-down collared shirt, her famous blonde hair pulled back casually with a few strands softly framing her face.

The image showcased her genuine, unfiltered beauty and the warm, easygoing nature of her friendships.

© Getty Julianne wore silver for Whitney Houston Night on DWTS

This isn't the first time Julianne has confidently displayed her natural beauty to her followers. In a previous post from October, she shared a video capturing her transformation from a relaxed, post-show look to a dazzling, red-hot appearance for "Latin Night" on DWTS.

Starting in a bathrobe with her hair up in a messy bun and no makeup, Julianne sipped her Starbucks coffee before a swift transition revealed her stunning on-stage persona.

© Instagram Julianne rocked red at Disney World

Her confidence and comfort in her own skin, whether fully glammed up or embracing her natural beauty, have made her a role model for many.

Her recent outing in Los Angeles further exemplified this. Julianne was spotted in an effortlessly chic ensemble, featuring short black shorts with white stripes, a black blouse, and a matching loosely fitted blazer.

The outfit, completed with sky-high black heels, accentuated her toned legs and highlighted her graceful dancer's posture.

The TV star is used to nailing a glamorous look. She channelled a pop icon just recently when she took to Instagram in a petrol-blue slinky hooded look covered in rhinestones looking just like Kylie Minogue.

© Instagram Is it Taylor or is it Kylie?

Julianne, however, said she was going for more of a Taylor Swift vibe – the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer wore a black sparkly hood moment during her 'Reputation' tour.

Julianne has also channelled other pop stars on the DWTS set. She dressed up as Madonna's 'Express Yourself' look on the show wearing her iconic pinstripe suit with pointed bralet and Marilyn Monroe-esque blonde curls.

Julianne captioned her post showing off the iconic look: "Channeled the ultimate queen for Music Video Night last week. I can’t believe we’re halfway through the season already. I’ve been having such an amazing time co-hosting and getting to watch all the couples shine week after week. See you all tomorrow in the ballroom."

