The surprising career choices from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory's child stars - veternarian, Poldark star and more

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was released in 1971, and many of us will have fond memories of the film whether it's through the iconic song Pure Imagination or Gene Wilder's introduction as the titular character.

However, despite being such a critcially-beloved and cherished film, it didn't end up launching the careers of many of its child stars, with only two of them going on to have substantial careers in the industry. So what happened to these stars? And before HELLO! answers this question, relive the trailer for Wonka, which releases in cinemas on Friday, below...

Peter Ostrum

© Shirlaine Forrest Peter became a vet

Peter was the child that everyone wished they could be, as he played Charlie Bucket, who ends up inherting the chocolate factory at the end of the film. The movie would be Peter's only acting credit, as the child star declined an offer of a three-movie contract instead returning to Cleveland, Ohio.

The child star was not bitten by the acting bug one bit, and instead devoted his career to veterinary medicine. After heading to Germany, his family acquired a horse, and during a routine visit from a vet, the young boy's interest was piqued. Speaking to the American Veterinary Medical Association, he explained: "I can remember the veterinarian coming out and taking care of the horses, and it made a huge impression on me.

"This person really enjoyed what he did for a living. My father was a lawyer, and I really didn't have a clue what he did all day. But I knew exactly what the veterinarian did. Someone making a living from something he enjoyed so much really sparked my interest."

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory does still hold a special place in Peter's heart, and in 1990, he began speaking to children about his experiences filming.

Julie Dawn Cole

© Silver Screen Collection Julie went on to have a successful career in acting

Fans might remember Julie as the bratty Veruca Saly who ultimately fell down a garbage chute with her father after being judged to be a "bad nut" by sorting squirrels. Unlike her co-star, Julie was bitten by the acting bug and the British actress has gone in to star in a number of films and shows.

Her acting credits include the role of Arabella, a snobbish teenager in ...And Mother Makes Three, student nurse Jo Longhurst in Angels and Rowella Chynoweth in the 1976 adaptation of Poldark.

Denise Nickerson

© Cindy Ord Denise sadly died in 2019

Denise, who played Violet Beauregarde in the film, was already quite the child star when she made the transition to the silver screen, having appeared in 71 episodes of Dark Shadows in the roles of Amy Jennings, Nora Collins and Amy Collins.

Denise would continue to act in films and TV until 1978 when she retired from the profession, becoming a receptionist and accounts manager in a doctor's office. Sadly, on 8 July 2019, Denise overdosed on prescription medication, before developing pneumonia in intensive care and slipping into a coma. Her family respected her 'Do Not Resuscitate' order, turning off her life support on 10 July 2019. She died on the same day at the age of 62.

Paris Themmen

© Daniel Boczarski Paris founded his own business

Paris, who played the irritating Mike Teevee, already had a small break in the acting world before the major film appearing in radio and TV commercials, while also having a theatre career in productions like Mame and The Rothchilds.

Much like Peter, Paris quickly retired from acting and instead turned his attentions towards business. The star founded his own travel company, Access International, which provides charter-flights for backpackers around Europe. He has since found work in the real estate industry and casting.

Michael Bollner

© Steve Granitz Michael is relatively unknown in Germany

Despite ending up in the chocolate river, Michael has previously revealed that the iconic film didn't perform well in his native country of German, meaning most people there don't even know who he is! The star, who played Augustus Gloop, now works in accounting, although he still enjoys going to fan conventions when he can.

