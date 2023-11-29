Olivia Colman wore extra frosting for the Willy Wonka premiere

The enchanting atmosphere of The Royal Festival Hall in London was taken to new heights on Tuesday as A-listers gathered for the much-anticipated world premiere of Wonka.

Among the stars who graced the red carpet, none shone brighter than Academy Award winning actress Olivia Colman, who brought her A-game to the event.

Stepping into the limelight, the 49-year-old actress, who is already being lauded for her role as Mrs. Scrubbit in the film, effortlessly showcased her timeless elegance in a stunning black floor-length cape gown. The dress boasted a perfect balance of sophistication and allure, featuring a sheer panel and intricate cut-out detailing that added a touch of contemporary flair. Dramatic lengths of fabric cascaded from her shoulders, creating a dramatic yet tasteful effect that reached down to the floor.

© Mike Marsland Olivia Colman dazzled in DeBeers

But it wasn't just Colman's dress that captured attention; she also debuted a striking platinum blonde hair colour, exuding an air of confidence and modernity. Against the backdrop of festive Christmas trees lining the red carpet, the star’s elegance reflected her impeccable sense of style.

Adding a touch of opulence to her ensemble, Olivia Colman paid tribute to the candy-adorned nature of the film by 'frosting herself' with a selection of exquisite diamond jewellery from De Beers. The jewels sparkled under the bright lights, enhancing the radiance of her ensemble.

© Gareth Cattermole The Oscar winner teamed the look with iridescent eyeshadow

Among the standout pieces were the De Beers Snow Dance Earrings in white gold, set with diamonds, the DB Classic Eternity Line Necklace, the DB Classic Eternity Line Band, and the DB Classic Five Line Ring – all in white gold and adorned with dazzling diamonds.

The premiere was not short of eye-catching moments, with Colman joined by her charismatic co-star, Timothée Chalamet, who portrays the iconic Willy Wonka. Chalamet, 27, opted for a bold fashion statement, with a distinctive pink velvet suit that emulated his quirky on-screen character.

© Gareth Cattermole Timothee Chalamet donned a bold suit which complemented the decor of the red carpet

In the grand spectacle that was the Wonka world premiere, Olivia Colman's lashings of jewellery, coupled with her impeccable fashion choices, undoubtedly stole the show.