Who is going to win Squid Game: the Challenge - our predictions

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been obsessed with Squid Game: The Challenge since it landed on Netflix - and now the 456 contestants have dwindled to the final three - it truly is anyone’s game. So which of the final three will be walking away with the incredible cash prize of $4.56 million? Let’s review…

Mai (Player 287)

Mai, who works in the US immigration enforcement department, has probably had the most interesting journey out of the finalists. Shrewd and surprisingly calculating, don’t be fooled by Mai’s appearance as a sweet grandmother, as she has proven that she will do what it takes to win the prize money.

WATCH: Are you ready for Squid Game's finale?

Her most impressive gameplay to date has been easily spotting who presented her with a gift during the final game before the finale. She also carefully chose an ally in TJ (Player 182) who saved her from elimination more than once. Of course, she made a big misstep in trying to eliminate Ashley, which didn’t work out and surprised her fellow teammates. With Phill and Sam being as good pals as they are, she is also at a disadvantage as she has no allies left.

The final three contestants

Our Online Editor, Andrea Caamano, thinks Mai will pick up the prize. She said: "My winner of this series is Mai (player 287) without a doubt. Whilst I love all three finalists, Mai has taken so many more risks in the game, and has shown she is a good player - even if her colleagues think she is untrustworthy. When so many millions of dollars are at stake, anything is valid and Mai has been able to navigate that perfectly."

Who will take home the huge sum?

Phill (Player 451)

Sweet, adorable Phill has made it to the finale by making some very good allies (and with a good dose of good luck, let’s face it). His friendships led to him being chosen even during the great cull of men (where the remaining women formed a chain to save one another, leaving several male players eliminated).

Squid Game: The Challenge season 2: how to apply First challenge in Squid Game Squid Game: The Challenge will be back for a second season, and we couldn’t be more exciting! Netflix’s VP of Nonfiction Series said: "There was no red light in our decision to greenlight season two of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we've premiered at Netflix. We’re so excited to continue the franchise of Squid Game with our team in Korea, and producers at Studio Lambert and The Garden for this epic competition series." For fans who are keen to have a go in the competition, recruitment is open at SquidGameCasting.com. What are you waiting for?!

He also handled receiving the gift box of doom not once, but twice, with total ease, correctly selecting the two people who chose him, and managing to escape suspicions when it was his turn to place the box.

Will Phill be the winner?

Emmy, HELLO!’s TV and Film Editor, thinks Phill has it in the bag. "Phill has played the game with humour and confidence and has remained calm and level-headed throughout the thing, always being respectful to his fellow players and making solid decisions that benefit the group and himself. He’s my winner!"

The final three

Sam (Player 016)

We probably know the least about Sam, an artist from Florida, but that’s because his gameplay has been all about being as unknown as possible throughout the series - and not making himself anyone’s target. Genius!

During the show, he told the cameras: "I grew up a little gay boy in a very religious family. I’m pretty confident in my ability to hold my cards close to my chest."

Mai and Sam having a discussion

While we don’t know a lot about Sam, we do know that he hasn’t resorted to any underhanded tactics, and has tried to promote fair gameplay. So just because we don’t know him perhaps as well as Phill and Mai, doesn’t mean that he is any less likely to take home the big prize! Speaking about Sam winning the show, one fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: "This ain't the final three I really wanted (as I wanted Ashley & Rose in the finale), but if I have to choose, who I want to win, I want Sam to win it all (as he became my third pick)."