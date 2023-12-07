Squid Game: the Challenge: the winner of Netflix show’s $4.56 million prize revealed

Squid Game: The Challenge has finally premiered its long-awaited finale, revealing to viewers who took home the $4.56 million. While the show began with 456 people desperate hoping to win the incredible, multi-million cash prize, the finale saw just three contestants left hoping to take home the money - but who won? Find out here but warning, spoilers ahead…

After a clever game of gift-giving knocked out six players, just Mai, Phill and Sam remained. With Phill and Sam being good friends with one another, Mai was concerned about the fact that she was on her own while going up against allies.

WATCH: Who won Squid Game: The Challenge?

The first game saw one contestant eliminated, as the three of them had to choose a button to press. If the button turned grey, it meant nothing. If it was green, you were through to the next round, and could select someone to join you. If it was red, you are out. Knowing that Sam and Phill would choose one another if the light went green, Mai went first, selecting the grey button. Sam then went after her, and selected the red button, eliminating him from the competition and sending Phill and Mai into the final challenge.

Mai and Phill hugged one another following the game

The final challenge was a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors, where the winner of a round would be able to select a key which would open a safe. If they picked a key that opened a lock, they would win the game. Mai revealed to the camera in a confessional that she was a huge fan of the game as a child, and was very good at it. She swiftly proved her point by repeatedly beating Phill, who only managed to get a couple of wins in while Mai won several times, trying out a key each time.

Despite Phill having one more chance to unlock the safe, Mai ultimately picked the winning key, and opened the safe which held a golden credit card, making her the recipient of the incredible prize. Mai sobbed as Phill congratulated her - and we can’t blame her!

Following the big win, the show followed some contestants to see what they were up to, including the mother and son duo LeAnn and Trey, former basketball pro TJ, and Bee, the gamer influencer. It also of course followed Phill, who returned to his career as a scuba diving instructor, and Mai, who is now a bonafide millionaire!

Fans of the show took to social media to discuss, with one writing: "I WANTED MAI TO WIN SO BAD OMGGG YESSSS," while another person added: "Mai deserved that. she played the game DOWN." A third person wrote: "After the finalists were revealed I kinda wanted Mai to win so I’m glad she did."