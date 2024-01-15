Call the Midwife fans share their personal experiences with important issue after 'brilliant' episode two

Call the Midwife fans have been full of praise about the latest episode, which saw a young mother struggling with black mould in her flat, which leads to her daughter becoming deathly ill and leading her to admit that she was ashamed of her living circumstances.

Discussing the issue, which Edna described as "filthy, stinking, mould-ridden world that makes my children sick," fans were quick to discuss their own issues with mould in their homes, and how the hit BBC show makes issues from the 1960s so relevant to today.

One person wrote: "#CallTheMidwife totally brilliant as always wondering if our landlord was watching re damp and mould in properties and it's health issues doubt it," while another person added: "I love how this show demonstrates how the problems experienced in the 50s/60s/70s are just as relevant today....poor social living conditions and an nhs workforce that is understaffed, underpaid and unappreciated by the ruling elite."

"Another briliant episode," another fan added. "It makes you wonder whether we have learned any lessons today from that time regarding the mold in houses."

© Neal Street Productions/Andrea Southam What did you think of the episode?

A third person added: "Another fabulous episode! Watching Mrs Khan suffer from dysmenorrhea, was like watching myself. I’m so thankful that there are better remedies for such pain now, than back in the 60’s, although I no longer get my ‘visitor’! And Trixie learning to drive had me in stitches! See you all next week!"

Of course, plenty of fans simply loved watching the fan favourite show, with one writing: "I feel all warm and fuzzy now," while another wrote: "Loved it again! I was just saying it's such a lovely programme to watch. It's my Sunday night treat cuppa and Midwife, perfect."

© Neal Street Productions/BBC Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford in Call the Midwife

Season 13 has been a big hit with fans so far, even though the stars of the show had to suffer to get it made! Chatting to HELLO! and other outlets at a press event for the new series, Cliff Parisi revealed that he contracted hypothermia while filming by the seaside in West Wittering.

He explained: "The wind was unbelievable. It was so cold. I was wearing a shirt with a hanky on my head and I managed to keep it on my head for the whole time but I caught hypothermia in the end and they took me off set. I was hypothermic. It was cold!"

© Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford and Helen George as Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife

Cliff added: "They just took me out of the background. We'd filmed all of the scenes I was in, so they just took me out of the background of probably a couple of shots. It didn't really affect the schedule of shooting. To be honest, it was a laugh, it was just cold."