Call the Midwife's Zephryn Taitte reveals 'door is always open' for Lucille as he hints at new Cyril romance

Call the Midwife star Zephryn Taitte has revealed that "the door is always open" for Lucille Anderson, who is married to his character Cyril Robinson in the BBC drama.

In series 12, Lucille [Leonie Elliott] left Poplar for Jamaica to recover from her nervous breakdown following a devastating miscarriage.

Shortly after, actress Leonie confirmed that she would be stepping down from the role after six years on the show in search of "pastures new".

Whilst chatting to HELLO! and other journalists at a recent press event, Zephryn revealed that while Cyril will always hold a candle for his wife, he's hoping that "something will happen" for the pastor in his future love life.

When asked if Cyril will find love again now that Lucille is gone, the actor responded: "The door is always open for Lucille to come back and make Cyril happy again."

Touching on Cyril's newfound friendship with Nigel the cat in series 13, Zephryn continued: "Now Cyril is fostering a relationship with Nigel. I feel like Nigel has become a confidant and he's really helping Cyril through this matter and I'll leave that there."

On whether Cyril might catch the eye of one of Nonnatus House's new recruits in the upcoming episodes, Zephryn teased: "He's a married man and a man of the cloth. Back then, you had to be married for two years before you could file for divorce, so he definitely still has to wear his ring and mope but hopefully a female will take pity on him and something will happen.

"But for now, just him and Nig," he added.

Leonie Elliott also caught up with HELLO! whilst chatting on A Right Royal Podcast. When asked if she'd like to see Cyril find love again, the actress said: "With the way it was left with Lucille going back to Jamaica, I think there'd have to be a divorce first, you know? So, I don't know. I don't know how I feel about it all… I don't know if I feel like I can let go, but I suppose, if they divorce, he has to move on."

Poplar will welcome new arrivals in series 13 in the form of student midwives Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford, played by Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry respectively.

Joyce, who hails from Trinidad, is "hardworking, fiercely bright and deeply kind," but hides a traumatic past. Meanwhile, Rosalind is described as "young, warm, passionate and funny". While she can be "naive at times", she possesses an "inner steeliness" that will lead her to make some "life-changing decisions", according to the synopsis.

Speaking about the new additions to Poplar, writer and creator Heidi Thomas OBE said: "Newcomers Joyce and Rosalind arrive with much to learn, and much to give. And yet even as man prepares to walk on the moon, we see them grappling with life’s eternal questions. Who are we? What is love? And where do we belong?"

Series 13 arrives on BBC One in the New Year and will see the Nonnatus House family face more complex medical and personal situations.

The new episodes are set in 1969, with more babies being born in hospital than ever before. The synopsis teases: "Pressure on maternity beds remains extremely high across the country but Poplar is coping better than most due to the work of Nonnatus House and the popularity of home births under the auspices of the Sisters."