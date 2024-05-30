Chelsea Handler’s surprising confession about Robert De Niro leaves Jimmy Fallon red-faced

Chelsea Handler, known for her bold and candid humor, recently left fans shocked with her unexpected revelation about Hollywood icon Robert De Niro.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Chelsea confessed to her long-standing attraction to the 80-year-old actor, leaving the audience and host Jimmy Fallon visibly taken aback.

During the lively conversation, Chelsea didn't hold back, stating, "I feel sexually attracted to Robert De Niro. I always have," she shared with Jimmy. "And I would like to be penetrated by him."

The brazen remark left Jimmy somewhat flustered, prompting him to swiftly change the topic. "I am going to change the subject," he said, clearly surprised by her directness.

© NBC Comedian Chelsea Handler leaves host Jimmy Fallon red faced

Chelsea continued to elaborate on her feelings, explaining why she had avoided De Niro backstage.

"I couldn't even go near him backstage because his girlfriend is back there, and I don't want her to think that I'm making a move. But I want to make a move," she confessed, adding a humorous yet candid touch to the interview.

Cheslea's attraction to older men isn't new. "I always date older," she revealed. "I mean, at some point, I have to stop because it's gonna get too old."

© NBC Robert De Niro was on the Tonight Show at the same time as Chelsea

This preference for dating older men was also a topic she discussed last year. In June, she took to social media to humorously address an "epidemic" of "horny old men who won’t stop spreading their seed," mentioning De Niro, Al Pacino, Elon Musk, and Alec Baldwin.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Chelsea humorously called out the older celebrities, saying, "Don’t even get me started on these four horny old men, who have never met a broken condom they didn’t like." The video quickly went viral, showcasing her signature wit and unfiltered perspective.

© Tasos Katopodis Robert De Niro (R) and Tiffany Chen arrive at the White House for a state dinner

"How do we protect the women of the world from horny old men?" she asked in the video, before launching into a playful solution.

"Don't worry, I have a plan to stop this madness. I'm offering to put myself up for auction for any available octogenarians. You can find me on eBay or DoorDash. And for 20 percent off, you can use the code 'sugart-ts.'"