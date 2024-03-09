Oscars 2024: The 15 records that could be broken by Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, and more

The 96th Academy Awards promise to be a competitive affair, with the ceremony slated for March 10 potentially leading to previous Oscar winners achieving victory once again, or first-time nods getting the gold trophy.

Several of this year's most high profile nominees are on the precipice of breaking records with potential wins at the famed awards show.

Here, we break down the 15(!!) records that could be broken at this year's Academy Awards by the likes of Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Lily Gladstone, and more, as per USBets.com…

If Oppenheimer were to sweep all 13 of its nominations, it would become the most successful film at the Oscars EVER. Poor Things, with its 11 nods, could equal the record, currently held by Ben-Hur, Titanic, and Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Mark Johnson or Steven Spielberg (nominated for The Holdovers and Maestro, respectively) could each win their second Best Picture Oscar, which only nine other individuals have done beforehand.

© Universal "Oppenheimer" could potentially become the winningest film of all time at the Oscars

Killers of the Flowers Moon nominees Lily Gladstone and Scott George (recognized for Best Original Song for "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)") could each become the first Native American Oscar winners in any competitive category, while a win for Lily in Best Actress would make her the first Indigenous woman to win in an acting category.

Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster, both nominated in the Supporting acting categories (for Killers of the Flower Moon and Nyad, respectively), if victorious, could join the elite "three or more acting Oscars" club, which boasts six actors like Meryl Streep and Ingrid Bergman with three wins, and a solo Katharine Hepburn with four.

© Apple Lily Gladstone could become the first Native American competitive Oscar winner ever

Cillian Murphy, a favorite to win Best Actor for Oppenheimer, could become the first Irish-born individual to triumph in the category.

Emma Stone, nominated for Best Actress for Poor Things, could become the 27th actor to win two Oscars in leading categories (her first win came in 2019 for La La Land).

© Alamy Stock Photo Emma Stone could become the second person to win an acting and producing statue in one night

Emma, meanwhile, could also become the second actor ever to win an acting and producing Oscar in one night (as a producer on Poor Things), following Frances McDormand, who did so in 2021 with wins in Best Picture and Best Actress for Nomadland.

Justine Triet could become the first French woman ever to win in the Best Original Screenplay and Best Director categories for Anatomy of a Fall (and the fourth female director ever to triumph in the latter category).

© Apple Martin Scorsese could become the oldest winner of Best Director

Martin Scorsese, at 81, could become the oldest Best Director winner ever for Killers of the Flower Moon, beating Clint Eastwood, who was 74 when he won for Million Dollar Baby in 2005.

John Williams at 92, on that note, could become the oldest competitive Oscar winner EVER if he were to win Best Original Score for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, beating James Ivory, who was 89 in 2018 when he won Best Adapted Screenplay for Call Me By Your Name.

© A24 "The Zone of Interest" could become the first International Feature Film winner from the UK

Thelma Schoonmaker, nominated for Best Editing for Killers of the Flower Moon, could break the record for most wins in the category, breaking out of a four-way tie with her fourth win.

The Zone of Interest could become the first movie submitted by the United Kingdom to win the Best International Feature Film Oscar.

© Alamy Stock Photo "Elemental" could mark Pixar's 12th record-extending win for Best Animated Feature

Italy, nominated for Best International Feature Film as well for Io capitano, could extend the record for most wins in the category if they were to pick up their 15th win on March 10.

Elemental winning in the Best Animated Feature category would mark a 12th win for Pixar, extending their record as the most successful studio in the category.

© Alamy Stock Photo "The Boy and the Heron" could become only the second non-English language winner of the Best Animated Feature Oscar

The Boy and The Heron, completely in Japanese, could become only the second non-English language winner in Best Animated Feature (following Hayao Miyazaki's own Spirited Away in 2001).

