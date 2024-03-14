9-1-1’s Angela Bassett opens up on finally winning an Oscar after big loss

Angela Bassett's recent accolade of receiving an honorary Oscar has illuminated not just her illustrious career but also her personal philosophy and the dynamics of her family life.

At 65, Angela’s candidness about her experiences, especially in the aftermath of the 2023 Academy Awards, reveals a multifaceted journey of resilience and humor.

Her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight show on Wednesday brought a moment of levity and pride as she humorously shared, "I slept with my award—I gave him a little pillow!"

The conversation took a more profound turn on when she appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark earlier, where Angela delved into the emotional depth of her recent experiences.

Kelly Ripa, reflecting the sentiment of many, said, "I gotta tell you, I think there was a collective—I was really expecting you to win that Academy Award last year. And I'm sure I'm not alone."

Angela’s response, acknowledging her children's unwavering belief in her victory, "So were my kids. They were. They just knew it, hands down," encapsulates the shared hope and subsequent disappointment that marked that period.

Angela's narrative is further enriched by her reflection on family support during challenging times.

"They were indeed, they were with me the night of the Oscars and it didn't happen. So they were supremely disappointed, as young people can be," Angela recounted about her family's presence during the honorary Oscar reception.

She elaborated on the invaluable lesson this experience provided: "But it was a teachable moment just to, you know, to carry yourself, hold yourself, go to the parties with grace. And know that, just keep one foot in front of the other, keep going, keep following your dreams. Because 24 hours, what a difference a day makes."

The journey through the vicissitudes of Angela’s career also intertwines with her personal life, especially as she and Courtney embarked on a college tour with their twins.

"We saw 26 schools, all-day tours at each school,” Courtney revealed to PEOPLE magazine, highlighting the extensive preparation for their children's next chapter.

Angela's reflection on their twins' maturity and independence is poignant: "I'm just proud of the young adults that they are becoming, the friendships that they make, the maturity that they exhibit. We always sort of told them, ‘The more you do the right thing, the more freedom that you are allowed, that you are given.’"

