Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly reveals season five hopes amid Kevin Costner drama

Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly has nothing but love for her on-screen counterpart, Beth Dutton. In a new interview with TVLine, the actress shared her hopes for season five, noting that she'd love to see the character get a happy ending.

"I mean, I know the ending of the show, which I've known for six years," she told the publication. "We all knew what the ending would be. We're going to film that this summer."

© Instagram Kelly Reilly hopes Beth will get a happy ending

"But what would I hope for her? Peace, I think. As possible as it is for any of us," added Kelly. "Peace requires some digging and some surrender and letting go of old pains and hurts."

Noting that Beth's storyline in particular remains a mystery, the TV star said: "I question potentially whether happiness is allowed. Over the seasons, we've been able to see where it might exist. But she's taken out of it so quickly. Maybe there's a future where she's not sort of yanked out of her happiness."

© Instagram The actress knows how Yellowstone will end, but Beth's storyline in the final episodes remains a mystery

Slated for release in November 2024, the final episodes of Yellowstone have begun shooting, with the cast and crew heading to Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana. Absent from the set, however, is Kevin Costner, who has officially left the series.

Following rumors of a rift between Kevin and Yellowstone creator, Taylor Sheridan, the A-lister spoke out. Explaining that continual delays to the show's production schedule prompted him to walk away.

© Getty Kevin Costner will not appear in Yellowstone's final episodes

Speaking to Deadline, the John Dutton actor said: "I made a contract for seasons five, six and seven. In February, after a two- or three-month negotiation, they made another contract. They wanted to redo that one, and instead of seasons six and seven, it was 5A and 5B, and maybe we'll do six. They weren't able to make those.

"Horizon was set in the middle, but Yellowstone was first position. I fit [Horizon] into the gaps. They just kept moving their gaps."

© Paramount The actor is open to reprising his role as John Dutton

As for whether he'd ever return to Yellowstone, Kevin stated that the door remains open. While appearing on the Today Show on June 17, he said: "I've supported that thing and I've loved it. It's been really important to me."

He also added: "I would love to go back under the right circumstances I think that all of us want," emphasizing: "For me, it really needs to be the right circumstances."

"Saying there's a chance, there's always a chance," he reinforced and noted: "I love the thing. You've got to be really clear about that."