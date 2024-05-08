Before they were Duttons – The Yellowstone stars' most unbelievable throwback photos

It's hard to imagine Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly or Luke Grimes anywhere other than Yellowstone Ranch. But, before they were Duttons, the cast led very different lives and sported very different looks!
Keep scrolling to see the most epic throwback photos – and surprising haircuts – from the early days of their careers.
Kevin Costner
After combing through the archives, we unearthed a photo of Kevin Costner from the early days of his career, and while the date remains a mystery, we reckon it was taken sometime in the 1970s, just before he landed his breakthrough role in Sizzle Beach, U.S.A. (1981).
With his longer locks and slick side-parting, the actor is almost unrecognizable here! Fun fact – Kevin only decided to pursue acting after a chance meeting with Hollywood legend Richard Burton, in 1978.
Speaking to WENN, Kevin revealed that he'd been boarding a plane home from his honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta with his first wife, Cindy Silva, when he spotted Richard. "I remember him reading a book and as I walked over to talk to him, the whole airplane sort of stood up like a wave in a stadium! I looked very young and I said, 'Excuse me sir, when you get a moment can I ask you a bit of advice?'"
With Richard's permission, Kevin sat down for a chat that would ultimately change his life. "We had a talk that was just between us and then I went and sat back down in my seat," he recalled. Noting that the Cleopatra star wished him "Good luck" once their plane had landed, Kevin added that he never saw Richard again, but his impact was invaluable.
Read more
Kelly Reilly
Kelly Reilly discovered her passion for acting at a young age and landed one of her earliest on-screen roles in Prime Suspect. After writing a letter to producers and asking for work on the ITV crime drama, Kelly went on to appear on the show in 1995 and followed up with further appearances in Bramwell (1996), Rebecca (1997) and Pie in the Sky (1997).
By 1999, a then 21-year-old Kelly was cast as Nancy in Wonderful You for ITV. The above photo is from an official photocall for the series, and we're obsessed with the star's flaming red hair.
Luke Grimes
Born in Dayton, Ohio, Luke Grimes moved to New York where he attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Two years before he would land his earliest on-screen role in All the Boys Love Mandy Lane (2006), the star attended the 2004 Mean Girls premiere at Loews Lincoln Square Theatre.
With his long hair, Luke doesn't look too dissimilar to his on-screen counterpart, Kayce Dutton – he just needs the beard!
Cole Hauser
Cole Hauser changed his appearance drastically for the role of honorary Dutton, Rip Wheeler, so it might come as a surprise to learn that he's a natural redhead. Pictured at the Tigerland premiere in 2000, the actor rocked his natural hair and a clean-shaven look back then but was happy to switch things up for Yellowstone.
In an interview with Jenny McCarthy, Cole explained that the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, had suggested that he dye his hair to avoid looking too similar to his on-screen love interest, Kelly Reilly.
"When I first got the role, as you know Kelly's a ginger and I'm ginger as well. So we looked like we were brother and sister!" he revealed. "So we kind of had to make sure that wouldn't be the case. I've dyed it for other stuff that I've done. They liked that look, and it's kind of a harder look. Your eyes pop a little bit more."
Cole has also been known to gain weight for the role. Ultimately, when I walk around, I'm about 210 [pounds]," he told Express. "I put on, sometimes, about 20 pounds just to fill him out. And get a little bit more [expletive] and legs on him, you know!"
Wes Bentley
Like Paul Rudd, Wes Bentley just doesn't age! The actor looked exactly the same while attending the 13th Annual IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards in 1998. At this point in his career, the A-lister – who studied at Juilliard – was starting out and had landed minor roles in Three Below Zero (1998) and Beloved (1998).