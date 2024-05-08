Before they were Duttons – The Yellowstone stars' most unbelievable throwback photos

After combing through the archives, we unearthed a photo of Kevin Costner from the early days of his career, and while the date remains a mystery, we reckon it was taken sometime in the 1970s, just before he landed his breakthrough role in Sizzle Beach, U.S.A. (1981).

With his longer locks and slick side-parting, the actor is almost unrecognizable here! Fun fact – Kevin only decided to pursue acting after a chance meeting with Hollywood legend Richard Burton, in 1978.

Speaking to WENN, Kevin revealed that he'd been boarding a plane home from his honeymoon in Puerto Vallarta with his first wife, Cindy Silva, when he spotted Richard. "I remember him reading a book and as I walked over to talk to him, the whole airplane sort of stood up like a wave in a stadium! I looked very young and I said, 'Excuse me sir, when you get a moment can I ask you a bit of advice?'"

With Richard's permission, Kevin sat down for a chat that would ultimately change his life. "We had a talk that was just between us and then I went and sat back down in my seat," he recalled. Noting that the Cleopatra star wished him "Good luck" once their plane had landed, Kevin added that he never saw Richard again, but his impact was invaluable.