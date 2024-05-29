Yellowstone star Hassie Harrison marries co-star Ryan Bingham in two dresses with 'cowboy black tie' wedding

Just as Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham had two proposals, the former had two stunning wedding dresses for her recent Western-themed nuptials to her Yellowstone co-star.

The newly-married couple, who star as on-screen love interests Laramie and Walker on the Kevin Costner led Paramount show, tied the knot over the weekend at the bride's family home in Dallas, Texas, almost a year after confirming they had taken their love off the screen as well in July of 2023.

Inviting fans into their wedding weekend via a feature in Vogue, the actress, 33, opened about her now-husband's two proposals, how her decision to have two wedding dresses came to be, and more about their special day.

Everything you need to know about the cast of Yellowstone

Looking back on their first engagement — she was first spotted wearing a ring in December — Hassie recalled: "Ryan had been unusually quiet all night, and I could see he was visibly nervous — which was out of character for him."

"Then, out of nowhere he broke the silence and said, 'I want to ask you to marry me, but only if you say yes.' I didn’t hesitate a moment before telling him I would. It's true what they say — when you know, you just know." Shortly after, Ryan, 43, called her dad to ask for his blessing, and proposed more formally.

As for how the wedding's Western wedding came to be — they are Yellowstone stars after all — and her two wedding dresses, Hassie shared: "I knew I wanted Western, but it had to be elegant Western, with tones of worn leather, delicate lace, and a soft, blush color palette," and noted: "Every choice was a reflection of us, and getting to witness it all come to life was incredible."

© Instagram Hassie and Ryan confirmed their relationship with a fiery Instagram post

In looking for her gown, Hassie stuck to the dress code she gave guests, "cowboy black tie," and as for wearing two, one by Galia Lahav and the other from Netta BenShabu, she decided on two simply because she couldn't decide between them.

MORE: Hassie Harrison supports boyfriend Ryan Bingham following career news away from show

MORE: Yellowstone sequel 1923 headed for major change in season 2

Recalling the "bit of a last-minute panic moment trying to decide between the two," she further recalled: "That's when my sister stepped in and said, 'Why not just do both?' So that's exactly what I ended up doing, and honestly, it was just perfect."

© Getty The couple in December of 2023

Elsewhere in her interview, Hassie also opened up about another crucial element of the wedding, making sure Ryan's three kids from his marriage to Anna Axter, which ended in 2021, were involved.

MORE: Kevin Costner finally addresses Yellowstone feud with bombshell revelations: 'Why don't you stick up for me?'

"Seeing the joy on their faces truly made the celebration feel complete in every way," she said, and noted: "My vows were not just promises to Ryan but also to his children. It was a particularly special moment for me, as I got to express to them just how much they mean to me and what an honor it has been to become a bonus mom to them."

© Instagram

She continued: "There was a palpable sense of love and energy in the air, a kind of magic that's hard to describe."

"Seeing generations from both sides of our families, our friends, and especially the children all coming together was such a blessing. And then, there was the moment I locked eyes with Ryan as I walked toward him. Seeing the tears well up in his eyes — it just melted my heart. It was a moment so raw and filled with emotion, it perfectly captured everything we felt about stepping into this new chapter together."