Kevin Costner has finally broken his silence on reports he's in a relationship with singer Jewel.

The 69-year-old was first romantically linked to the "Foolish Games" singer, 50, seven months ago following his split from ex-wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner last year.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, Kevin was asked outright if he is in love after the radio DJ said he "heard rumors" about his reported romantic relationship with Jewel.

Setting the record straight, Kevin confirmed that he isn't in love, nor anything more than friends with Jewel.

"No, Jewel and I are friends. We've never gone out ever," he stated.

"She's special, and I don't want – I don't want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that's what we have," he added. "She's special to me. She's beautiful enough to go out with."

© Getty Kevin revealed he and Jewel are not dating

Howard then asked Kevin how the rumors started, and he explained: "We were down at Branson's Island. She has a foundation, which I didn't know, and she was part of the foundation.

"And Richard Branson has been asking me for years to come down to Necker Island, and so I finally did."

He continued: "I'm divorced all of a sudden. I'm a single father, and he's asked me for, you know, 10 years to come down there. I said, 'I guess I'll go down.'"

© Instagram Jewel and Kevin were first spotted together in December 2023

Kevin explained that it wasn't just him and Jewel, but they were joined by Harry Potter alum Emma Watson and seven other people "who weren't celebrities".

"She was somebody I just had some tremendous conversations with, and along with Emma," he recalled, stating that he also flew on a plane with the group to and from the island.

"I was on with nine people and, and I don't want the press to ruin this for us, because I've had conversations with her, text wise, and she's so smart, and she's been through a lot herself, and so we have a friendship," he admitted.

© Getty Images Kevin has built a great friendship with Jewel

"We don't have a romance, and we've not dated. She's beautiful and smart enough for all those things."

Kevin added: "It just has never happened for us. She's everything you might think, but it just hasn't happened."

The pair were first linked in December after they attended a charity event at Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

© Getty Images Kevin and Christine share 3 kids

Kevin was pictured with his arms wrapped around the star's waist as she sat on his lap while attending the fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation, which was founded by Jewel.

The photos came after Kevin and his ex-wife Christine finalized their divorce in February after filing in May 2023.

© Getty Images Jewel was married to Ty for six years

The former couple share children Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 13, all of whom Kevin revealed asked him about his rumored romance with Jewel.

Jewel has been married too, and her 12-year-old son, Kase, is from her marriage to rodeo star, Ty Murray. They tied the knot in 2008 but split six years later.