Bridgerton star looks completely different in starring role away from show

Bridgerton star Bessie Carter has landed a starring role in an upcoming UKTV drama – and she couldn't look more different from her character in the hit Netflix period romance.

While the actress made her name playing selfish Featherington sibling, Prudence, who's known for her curly auburn hair and bold fashion choices, her next character's look is much more pared down.

Bessie is set to star as real-life novelist and journalist Nancy Mitford in a six-part period series about the scandalous lives of the Mitford sisters, titled Outrageous.

Bessie Carter stars in UKTV's new drama, Outrageous

In a photo taken from the first day of filming, Bessie is seen sporting a short brunette bob, while donning a dark green velvet coat and red lipstick.

Penned and created by Sarah Williams from Mary Lovell's biography The Mitford Girls, the series explores what drove the six aristocratic sisters to forge their very different paths in life.

Bessie Carter plays Prudence Featherington in Bridgerton

The full synopsis reads: "Outrageous is the story of six aristocratic sisters who refused to play by the rules, their often-scandalous lives making headlines around the world.

"Set against the gathering storm clouds of the 1930s, masked by the decadence, frivolity and lavishness of British high society, Outrageous will bring the full, uncensored story of the Mitford sisters to the screen for the first time - a story of family bonds and betrayals, public scandal, political extremism, love, heartache and even imprisonment.

© KEVIN BAKER Orla Hill, Zoe Brough, Shannon Watson, Joanna Vanderham, Isobel Jesper Jones and Bessie Carter star as the Mitford sisters

"The show explores how and why these women, unwilling to conform, were so ahead of their time - and what drove them to take their very different, complex and often dangerous paths. A family saga like no other, this is the Mitfords as they really were: unapologetic, outrageous and utterly human."

Starring alongside Bessie in the series, which is currently being filmed in Buckinghamshire, are Joanna Vanderham (The Control Room) as Diana Mitford, Shannon Watson (The Jetty) as Unity Mitford, Zoe Brough (Casualty) as Jessica Mitford, Orla Hill (Stonehouse) as Deborah Mitford and Isobel Jesper Jones (The Serpent Queen) as Pamela Mitford.

Anna Chancellor plays Muv

Meanwhile, Toby Regbo (Belgravia: The Next Chapter) plays their brother Tom, with Anna Chancellor (My Lady Jane) and James Purefoy (Malpractice) at the head of the family as Muv and Farve.

Supporting cast members include Joshua Sasse (Love is in the Air) as Oswald Mosley, Jamie Blackley (Becoming Elizabeth) as Peter Rodd, James Musgrave (Einstein and the Bomb) as Hamish Erskine, Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) as Bryan Guinness and Will Attenborough (Our Girl) as Joss.

On her role in the drama, Bessie said: "I am thrilled and honoured to have the opportunity to bring someone as brilliant as Nancy Mitford to life. She was one piece of a truly fascinating family of remarkable and unique women, and I can’t wait to tell their story."

© Joseph Sinclair James Purefoy portrays Farve in the upcoming series

Joanna added: "I'm thrilled to be bringing to life the extraordinary, glamorous and controversial Diana Mitford. The role brings a new challenge for me as I delve into her character, which was forged in a tumultuous period in British history, the 1930s, and it's undeniable that the political climate she navigated holds a striking relevance to the present day."

The new series will arrive on U&DRAMA and U, as well as BritBox International in North America, in 2025.