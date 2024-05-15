Biggest Bridgerton transformations: see how the cast has changed since season one

Miss Eloise Bridgerton is one of the show's most courageous characters, with her wardrobe reflecting her inability to simply blend into society.

During season one, the costume department wanted Eloise's dresses to contrast with Daphne's, depicting how different the two sisters really are. For costume designer, Ellen Mirojnik, the aim was to present the character as a creative rather than a conformist.

"She resisted society, either with the length of her dresses or the simplicity of how she presented herself and the tailored-ness of her clothes compared to all the other women in the show," Ellen told HelloGiggles.

Eloise's transformation is telling yet subtle; more time has been given to her hair and makeup in seasons two and three, but the heroine always retains a modern edge, refusing to abide by the changing trends of The Ton.

In a 2024 interview with Vogue, costume designer Ellen opened up about Eloise's style in season three. "We do get to see her in some things that she wouldn't normally have worn before. We got to break out of her stiffer clothes, and give her bows and ruffles, but it feels tailored rather than fussy.

"We try to keep her in a truer Regency style, but there are also references to Audrey Hepburn – there's something almost '60s about her long satin coats. We nod to My Fair Lady, and we even use pointed, modern shoes on her to give her that slightly more modern look."