Bridgerton fans 'crying' over disappointing season 4 update - details
Bridgerton fans 'crying' over disappointing season 4 update - details

Showrunner Jess Brownell recently shared an update on production

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
It's been less than a week since the final half of Bridgerton season three dropped on Netflix and like us, fans are already counting down the days until series four arrives. 

Sadly, it looks like viewers will be waiting a while before the Bridgerton family returns to our screens as showrunner Jess Brownell recently revealed that the gap between seasons three and four could be up to two years. 

WATCH: Have you caught up with season 3 part 2?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jess said: "We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language."

She added: "And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we're kind of on a two-year pace, we're trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range."

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton © LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
It could take two years for the new series to arrive

The writer also offered a glimpse at season four's progress. "We're toward the end with the writers' room season, with the scripts," she explained. "And I feel like it's some of my best work and my writers' room's best work. We've just really gelled our collaboration, and we're firing on all cylinders, so I can't wait for fans to see what we have."

Fans weren't too pleased with the news and have taken to social media to share their disappointment. One person penned: "Crying not because I finished watching Bridgerton, but because I have to wait 2 years for the next season," while another added: "Crying my eyes out can't believe I have to wait 2 years that's insane."

Bridgerton. (L to R) Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 301 of Bridgerton. Cr. Laurence Cendrowicz/Netflix Â© 2024© LAURENCE CENDROWICZ
The season four scripts are almost ready

A third fan wrote: "I'm scream crying… why did it take me this long to watch Bridgerton and why do I have to wait 2 YEARS for another season."

Viewers are also keen to know which Bridgerton sibling will be the main focus of season four. While the first two series followed the order of the book series, focusing on Daphne and then Anthony Bridgerton's respective romances, the third instalment follows Colin's relationship with Penelope Featherington, rather than Benedict's love story. 

Penelope and Colin at a ball in Bridgerton© Netflix
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton starred in season three as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton

Remaining tight-lipped over season four's plot, Jess previously said that it's "possible" that the show will "continue to go out of order". In another interview, she revealed that fans can expect an announcement about the upcoming series "sooner rather than later". 

"I can tell you that it is going to be extremely juicy," she told Reuters.

