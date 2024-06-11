The Bridgerton cast out of costume: their real-life looks away from the show

Simone Ashley knows how to work a red carpet, and she pretty much stole the show at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Rocking a black Stella McCartney dress, the Kate Sharma actress elevated her look with endless diamonds.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar about her style evolution over the years, Simone told the publication: "I'm more daring now and more confident. I'm more willing to give it a go and have fun with something. When it comes to fashion, [I advise to] do whatever makes you feel comfortable and happy.