The Bridgerton cast out of costume: their real-life looks away from the show

It's not all top hats and tails for the cast of Bridgerton, nor bonnets, cloaks and corsets. Away from the popular Regency drama, Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton and Claudia Jessie have upped the style stakes with their red carpet glam and press tour looks. Ever wondered what the cast looks like out of costume? See for yourself…
Nicola Coughlan
Nicola Coughlan is the moment! Busier than ever with the Bridgerton season three press tour, the Irish actress has debuted several show-stopping looks. Among them, one of our favourites is this fitted organza mini dress and mikado cape, both by Sara Mrad.
Luke Newton
Luke Newton has been the talk of the town following his season three 'glow up' as Colin Bridgerton. According to WWD, for the latest press tour, the actor has been working with stylist Holly White to give him that "leading man energy" on the red carpet.
Luke Thompson
There's no doubt about it, Luke Thompson is just as dashing and debonair as his on-screen counterpart, Benedict Bridgerton, and he's not afraid to experiment with bright colours either!
Jonathan Bailey
Jonathan Bailey has become something of a fashion icon since his big debut as Anthony Bridgerton. While walking the red carpet at the season three premiere in New York, the actor brought his sartorial charm in a tailored suit by Brioni.
Claudia Jessie
Claudia Jessie pretty much embodies the cool girl aesthetic, and she's also a big fan of sustainability. After rocking this striped Stella McCartney suit on the red carpet, the 34-year-old rewore it three days later for an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "I care a lot about being as sustainable as you can," she told InStyle. Eloise Bridgerton would definitely approve!
Simone Ashley
Simone Ashley knows how to work a red carpet, and she pretty much stole the show at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Rocking a black Stella McCartney dress, the Kate Sharma actress elevated her look with endless diamonds.
Speaking to Harper's Bazaar about her style evolution over the years, Simone told the publication: "I'm more daring now and more confident. I'm more willing to give it a go and have fun with something. When it comes to fashion, [I advise to] do whatever makes you feel comfortable and happy.
Jessica Madsen
Jessica Madsen is used to wearing big bows, epic shoulder pads and the most decadent hair pieces as Cressida Cowper, but her real-life aesthetic is very different. Speaking to The Cut, the Bridgerton star detailed her own approach to fashion.
"I don't like following fashion as much as following my intuition with it, but I do like to learn what's new and interesting and to have that pop up so that you have new ideas or otherwise you get stuck," she said. "I think I wore only black for six years…and huge chunky rings. Then I loved color. I went through a huge colour phase, and now I'm sort of neutral."