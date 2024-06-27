Vera's Kenny Doughty lands first starring role since show exit with Poirot's David Suchet and Beyond Paradise star

Vera star Kenny Doughty has landed his first TV role since leaving the hit ITV detective show last year.

The actor is teaming up with Poirot star Sir David Suchet and Beyond Paradise actress Sally Bretton for Channel 5's upcoming drama, The Au Pair – and it sounds amazing!

WATCH: Have you seen the latest series of Beyond Paradise?

Set against the backdrop of the idyllic British countryside, the four-parter delves into the "complexities of family, trust and hidden truths" when successful businesswoman Zoe hires an au pair to move into her family home.

Lupin actress Ludmilla Makowski makes her British television debut in the drama, which is penned by Michael Foott (Desperate Measures) and Andy Bayliss (The Good Ship Murder).

© Stuart Wood/ITV Kenny Doughty left Vera in 2023

The story follows Zoe Dalton (Bretton), who seems to have it all: a successful husband Chris (Doughty), two adorable stepchildren, Amber and Noah, a thriving tailoring business and a stunning countryside home in a picturesque English town. But her life isn't as perfect as it seems.

Amid issues in her marriage, pressure begins to build when her diabetic father, George (Suchet), moves in next door.

© Photo: BBC Beyond Paradise star Sally Bretton is starring in the new series

The synopsis continues: "Zoe reluctantly agrees to hire an Au Pair; in comes Sandrine (Makowski), a beguiling young French woman which triggers an unsettling shift in the household, as instincts and suspicions arise, hinting at hidden agendas and long-concealed truths."

The upcoming show is a co-production between French production company Pernel Media and the Irish company MK1 Studios. A release date has yet to be announced.

© Photo: Rex Poirot's David Suchet is playing George in the new series

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, Channel 5, said of the series: "This is a truly international collaboration and we're delighted to be working with Pernel Media for the first time on this gripping new drama. We can't wait to see this amazing cast bring this thrilling story to life!"

Meanwhile, Julie Ryan, the Managing Director and Executive Producer for production company MK1, said the show's "blend of suspense, emotional depth and stellar performances" will make it a must-watch.

The new drama marks Kenny's first TV role since playing DS Aiden Healy in ITV's hit drama, Vera.

© ITV/Shutterstock Kenny Doughty starred alongside Brenda Blethyn in Vera

Sharing the exciting news on his Instagram page, the 49-year-old actor wrote: "Here we go! Thrilled to be a part of this with such a stunning cast! And filming in Dublin makes it extra special!"

Kenny left Vera after eight seasons and was replaced by returning star David Leon. At the time of his departure, Kenny said it was a "difficult decision" to step down from the role. Praising his co-star Brenda Blethyn as the "perfect leading star", he penned: "I feel lucky to have you as a friend, you make me howl with laughter & have been a rock for me over the years. I can't thank you enough. Precious times."