Dalgliesh: meet Bertie Carvel’s famous wife - do you recognise her? 

Channel 5 is set to air Bertie Carvel’s brilliant series Dalgliesh, a crime drama where the Doctor Foster star plays Inspector Adam Dalgliesh, who must uncover the truth behind the death of a student nurse that is murdered during a training demonstration - but how much do you know about the actor in real life?

The actor isn’t the only one starring in a crime drama in his family as his wife, Sally Scott, played Nell Hathaway in the hit show Lewis from 2006 to 2015. In the show, she played DS James Hathaway’s sister. The star also appeared in Trauma, Silent Witness, Vera and The Tower.

Speaking about their relationship to The Times back in 2020, Bertie said: "I got married at the start of the year and my mother died at the end of it after a very sad and difficult few months. And my wife’s pregnant, so we have our first child on the way. I feel my life is pivoting.

He continued: "We met in 2009 through some close friends who introduced us. We didn’t [rush into anything], no. She proposed to me via WhatsApp while I was doing Baghdad Central, actually."

The pair met in 2009

Do Bertie Carvel and Sally Scott have children?

The pair welcomed their baby child, Ernie Sunshine, in May 2020 during the lockdown. Speaking about welcoming a newborn on This Morning, he explained: "It was stressful, in the lead-up particularly, we were reading stuff about hospitals in New York refusing birth partners access to the birth and worried that something like that might happen here.

The pair share one child

"In the event, we were incredibly lucky and the birth centre was amazing and the midwives were amazing and yeah, we had a really great experience."

