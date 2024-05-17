All Creatures star Callum Woodhouse is worlds away from Tristan in new role away from show

Callum Woodhouse is known and loved by All Creatures Great and Small fans for his portrayal of Siegfried Farnon's mischievous younger brother Tristan. The actor, who was absent from the latest season, has been busy with some exciting projects – and his latest role couldn't be more different from the heartwarming Channel 5 drama.

The 30-year-old actor is starring in a new WWII-set creature horror film, Orang Ikan, directed by Mike Wiluan. The Durham native will star alongside Japanese actor Dean Fujioka in the film, which is set in 1941 in the Pacific and follows a Japanese ship transporting prisoners of war to occupied territories as slave labour.

Last week, Callum reshared an Instagram post by director Mike, who gave fans a glimpse at the terrifying poster. In the caption, Mike penned: "Coming soon. To a swamp near you."

The poster features a scary-looking supernatural creature looming over Callum and Dean's characters, who are holding weapons whilst looking over their shoulders at the monster.

The film's synopsis reads: "After being torpedoed by allied submarines, a Japanese soldier and a British POW are stranded on a deserted island, but soon discover they are not alone. They are being hunted by a ferocious mythological creature, the Orang Ikan, a human-fish hybrid.

"Unable to communicate in each other's language, the two mortal enemies must come together to survive the unknown."

Alongside Orang Ikan, Callum is also set to appear in an upcoming mystery-horror film alongside Heartstopper star Kit Connor.

© Shutterstock Callum Woodhouse plays Tristan in All Creatures Great & Small

In the allegorical film, titled One of Us, family members begin dying one by one at a funeral, while Youngest, played by Kit, searches for the stranger in their midst.

Game of Thrones actors Charlotte Hope and Ian Beattie, and Rushed star Siobhan Fallon-Hogan also feature in the film from writer-director Stefan van de Graaff.

© Gareth Cattermole Callum stars alongside Kit Connor in the upcoming movie, One of Us

Filming for the movie began in Belfast back in March 2023. This could explain Callum's absence from season four of All Creatures Great and Small, as production on the Channel 5 show took place in the same month.

Fans will be pleased to know that Callum will return to the Yorkshire-set series in its upcoming fifth season, which will consist of six new episodes and a Christmas special.

© Channel 5 The show will return with seasons five and six

Callum's character Tristan is set to make an unexpected return towards the end of series five after leaving Darrowby in season three to serve in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

Back in February, it was announced that Channel 5 had commissioned two new seasons of the show, which will continue to "bring the stories of James Herriot to life as we return to Darrowby to rejoin our unconventional much loved Skeldale Family and the colourful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s".