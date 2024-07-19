NCIS’s Pauley Perrette’s relationship with Criminal Minds' Kirsten Vangsness explored - see new photo

NCIS star Pauley Perrette has been close friends with Criminal Minds' actress Kirsten Vangsness for decades, and their friendship is still going strong.

The pair attended Sarah McLachlan's 30 year anniversary concert for her album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy' at the Hollywood Bowl in June, and Kirsten shared a rare insight into their friendship.

© Instagram "This is our traditional pose of sisterhood," she captioned the post which featured two pictures, one of the pair at the show and another taken years earlier. In both, Pauley had her arms wrapped around Kirsten's shoulders from behind.



Pauley and Kirsten have both starred in their hit CBS series for years, with Pauley's role as Abby Scuito in NCIS kicking off in 2003 and Kirsten's in Criminal Minds two years later in 2005.

Pauley left the series in 2018, and although Criminal Minds was canceled in 2020, it was brought back in 2023 as Criminal Minds: Evolution, with Kirsten returning as Penelope Garcia.

© Kirsten Vangsness Their paths crossed numerous times over the years at CBS events, bringing them closer together, and Pauley is also pals with Kirsten's co-star Matthew Gray Gubler.



During an interview in 2009, Matthew, Kirsten and Pauley jokingly claimed that their two shows would have a crossover episode, with Penelope and Abby best friends from school, while Matthew's Dr Spencer Reid "went to MIT" with Abby.

© Paul Archuleta Over the years, Kristen and Pauley may not have starred on each other's TV shows but they have showed up for each other where it counts; Kirsten guest starred alongside Pauley on her record 'Beautiful Child,' which was released to help prevent suicide prevention for LGBTQ youth through The Trevor Project.



Together they also appeared in an "It Gets Better" PSA for the cause.

© Frederick M. Brown In 2013, they both presented at the Streamy Awards, and after they told press that they "like to do pretty much anything together, because we crack ourselves up" and that included setting themselves the challenge to hold hands during the entirety of their time on stage, even while trying to open an envelope.



They also praised the "free cheese" available backstage, showing off their similarities and quirky humor.

© Kirsten Vangsness On Kirsten's podcast Kirsten's Agenda, Pauley has been a guest several times, and Kirsten revealed that she finds "Pauley's unconditional kindness to be magnetic, as can be seen by how often we're around each other," and that she is "so proud" of Pauley's actions.



Kirsten also revealed her adorable nicknames for Pauley, calling her a "sparkle horse" and "punk rock magic princess of all things good".