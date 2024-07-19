Skip to main contentSkip to footer
NCIS’s Pauley Perrette’s relationship with Criminal Minds' Kirsten Vangsness explored - see new photo
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Kirsten Vangsness and Pauley Perrette hugging© Instagram

NCIS’s Pauley Perrette’s relationship with Criminal Minds' Kirsten Vangsness explored - see new photo

CBS co-stars Pauley and Kirsten have been friends for years

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

NCIS star Pauley Perrette has been close friends with Criminal Minds' actress Kirsten Vangsness for decades, and their friendship is still going strong. 

The pair attended Sarah McLachlan's 30 year anniversary concert for her album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy' at the Hollywood Bowl in June, and Kirsten shared a rare insight into their friendship.

Pauley Perrette and Kirsten Vangsness hugging© Instagram

"This is our traditional pose of sisterhood," she captioned the post which featured two pictures, one of the pair at the show and another taken years earlier. In both, Pauley had her arms wrapped around Kirsten's shoulders from behind.

Pauley and Kirsten have both starred in their hit CBS series for years, with Pauley's role as Abby Scuito in NCIS kicking off in 2003 and Kirsten's in Criminal Minds two years later in 2005. 

Pauley left the series in 2018, and although Criminal Minds was canceled in 2020, it was brought back in 2023 as Criminal Minds: Evolution, with Kirsten returning as Penelope Garcia. 

Criminal Minds cast with Pauley Perrette (second left)© Kirsten Vangsness

Their paths crossed numerous times over the years at CBS events, bringing them closer together, and Pauley is also pals with Kirsten's co-star Matthew Gray Gubler.

During an interview in 2009, Matthew, Kirsten and Pauley jokingly claimed that their two shows would have a crossover episode, with Penelope and Abby best friends from school, while Matthew's Dr Spencer Reid "went to MIT" with Abby. 

Pauley Perrette and Kirsten Vangsness attend the L.A. Loves Alex's Lemonade culinary event at Culver Studios on September 29, 2012 © Paul Archuleta

Over the years, Kristen and Pauley may not have starred on each other's TV shows but they have showed up for each other where it counts; Kirsten guest starred alongside Pauley on her record 'Beautiful Child,' which was released to help prevent suicide prevention for LGBTQ youth through The Trevor Project.

Together they also appeared in an "It Gets Better" PSA for the cause. 

Presenters Pauley Perrette (L) and Kristen Vangsness speak onstage at the 3rd Annual Streamy Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 17, 2013 © Frederick M. Brown

In 2013, they both presented at the Streamy Awards, and after they told press that they "like to do pretty much anything together, because we crack ourselves up" and that included setting themselves the challenge to hold hands during the entirety of their time on stage, even while trying to open an envelope.

They also praised the "free cheese" available backstage, showing off their similarities and quirky humor. 

Pauley Perrette and Kirsten Vangsness © Kirsten Vangsness

On Kirsten's podcast Kirsten's Agenda, Pauley has been a guest several times, and Kirsten revealed that she finds "Pauley's unconditional kindness to be magnetic, as can be seen by how often we're around each other," and that she is "so proud" of Pauley's actions.

Kirsten also revealed her adorable nicknames for Pauley, calling her a "sparkle horse" and "punk rock magic princess of all things good".

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more

Read More