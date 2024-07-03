Criminal Minds then and now - a look back at the stars of the hit show

A former prosecutor, Hotch is the FBI Supervisory Special Agent and Unit Chief of the BAU, in charge of the agents and the cases they handle. A stoic and often unemotional man, he is unable to balance work demands and his home life, and his wife divorced him in season three.

He gains custody of his son in season five, but left the BAU in season 2 with it later revealed he entered witness protection after his son is stalked by a serial killer.

However, the real reason Hotch was written out was due to on-set behavior by Thomas.



In 2010 the now-62-year-old was accused of pushing the assistant director on set and allowed to continue working on the show once he completed anger management classes. Yet, in 2016 during season 12, he was fired when he kicked a co-executive producer in the shin during a heated argument.



"There were creative differences on the set and a disagreement. I regret that it occurred,” Thomas said in a statement. "We all want to work together as a team to make the best show possible. We always have and we always will."



"Thomas Gibson has been dismissed from Criminal Minds,” the two studios said in a joint statement. “Creative details for how the character’s exit will be addressed in the show will be announced at a later date."

