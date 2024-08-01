The Repair Shop star struggles with 'the most risky repair yet' in nerve-wracking episode

The Repair Shop viewers were watching the TV through their fingers on Wednesday after expert Richard Talman called a challenging repair "the most risky" one he has ever done.

The BBC show, which was a repeat episode on Wednesday evening, saw Richard Postlethwaite and his daughter Nicky visit the shop to see if the experts could help mend an incredibly unique ring that contained Nicky's mother Julie's ashes - but broke while Nicky was wearing it.

She explained: "I've got a ring that has my mum's ashes in. Sadly, it got squashed when I was moving a table and got my hand stuck. Obviously, the resin with the ashes is there but it's snapped just here." The father and daughter went on to explain that Julie, who was a nurse for 25 years, died due to lung cancer two years ago, with Nicky describing her as the "glue" that held everything together.

With other experts unable to help due to the fragile nature of the ring, goldsmith expert Richard Talman said: "I do love a challenge, so I'll do my very best for you."

Speaking to Jay Blades about the repair, he said: "This is going to be, without a doubt, the most risky repair yet. Without a doubt." After mending the important piece of jewellery, he said: "Now that I'm on the final stages of this ring, I really do feel such a sense of relief. It is such a precious ring, an irreplaceable ring, that means so much to Nicky and it wasn't without risks, but I think Lady Luck has been on my side on this particular repair."

Speaking about the beautiful end result, Nicky said: "Wow, oh my goodness. That's incredible, I cannot believe that. You're very talented. Thank you! […] I really didn't think I'd ever be able to wear it again, it's been really hard obviously losing mum and the things that she's missed out on since not being with us. So, to now have her going through those things almost with us again, it is really special so thank you."

The episode also saw expert Chris Shaw, who helped to repair a woman named Farah's family Qur'an, that had been made in Kashmir in around 1910, with the book's binding becoming misshapen.

Metal worker Dominic Chinea also had his hands fun after a visit from Harry and Belinda, who wanted a 61-year-old scooter to be repaired for their great grandchildren to play with it. Posting about the episode, one person wrote: "Tears when they 1st bring the item in is a first here," while another added: "Watching the lovely Chris Shaw restoring a handwritten Quran #TheRepairShop."