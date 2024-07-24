The Repair Shop star Dean Westmoreland's life away from show

Since making his TV debut in 2021, cobbler Dean Westmoreland has quickly become a valued member of The Repair Shop team. Week after week, the restoration expert impresses viewers with his incredible shoe-repairing skills.

But what does Dean get up to when he's not in the barn? Find out about his life away from the show.

WATCH: Meet the cast of The Repair Shop

Dean's job away from show

Like many of his Repair Shop co-stars, Dean runs a business away from the show. The TV star owns a shoe repair shop named Yorkshire Sole, which is based in Leeds.

Dean found his passion for shoe restoration after applying for a job as a tea boy at a local cobblers. "I was trained by a guy I got on really well with, he's sadly passed away now, but we spent four years together and the more I learned about my craft, the more I loved it," he told the BBC.

© Ricochet Ltd/Ruth Roxanne Board/BBC Dean Westmoreland is the show's resident master cobbler

After starting his career as a footwear specialist, Dean eventually worked his way up to becoming a master cobbler and in 2017, opened Yorkshire Sole.

According to the company's website, Dean's shop is "built on an ethos of doing all work with uncompromising integrity and love".

"As a shoe repairer of 18 years and a bespoke shoemaker, I have a deep understanding and appreciation of footwear, particularly Goodyear welted shoes and boots," writes the restoration expert.

Dean made his debut on The Repair Shop back in 2021.

© Ricochet Ltd/BBC Dean joined the show in 2021

On how he became involved with the show, Dean told the BBC: "I saw a picture of Dom [Chinea's] knackered boots on Instagram and he said he couldn't get them fixed. So I messaged him to say I can fix them, but I never expected to get on the show.

"He didn't send the boots because he's a busy man, but the next thing I got was a call from the team at The Repair Shop, and it all stemmed from there…a bit out of the blue," he explained.

Dean's home life in Yorkshire with his fiancée and sons

When he's not filming down in West Sussex for The Repair Shop, Dean can be found at home in Yorkshire with his fiancée Leigh and their adorable sons Oscar and Otis.

While it's not known how long the couple have been together, Leigh first featured on Dean's Instagram page way back in 2013.

© @dean_westmoreland/Instagram Dean and Leigh got in engaged in 2018

The couple became engaged in March 2018 after Dean popped the question at Betty's Tea Rooms in York. Announcing the news on Instagram at the time, Dean penned: "She said yes! None of my achievements over the last 7 years would have been possible without this lady and her love & support. I'm a lucky man."

While Dean tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, he has occasionally shared snaps of his children, including one of him and his son dressed up as SpiderMan. How adorable!

In the caption, the cobbler penned: "Because sometimes there are more important things than work."