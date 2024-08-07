Madeleine McCann: where are the McCann family now?

The McCann family was never the same again following the disappearance of Kate and Gerry McCann's eldest daughter Madeleine, who went missing from their apartment in Praia de Luz, Portugal, while the McCanns were dining at a nearby restaurant.

The couple, and their young twin children, Sean and Amelie, were thrown into the spotlight as they launched an international search for Madeleine which captured the public's attention for years. They have been at the centre of several documentaries about the missing girl - but where are they now, 17 years after the disappearance of young Maddie?

Kate and Gerry share yearly updates on the Find Madeleine website about their tireless search for their daughter.

Kate and Gerry McCann with the twins as toddlers

On the 17th anniversary of her disappearance this year, the pair stated that they lived "relatively normal and enjoyable" lives in a statement that read: "It’s 17 years since Madeleine was taken from us. It’s hard to even say that number without shaking our heads in disbelief. Whilst we are fortunate in many ways and able to live a relatively normal and enjoyable life now, the ‘living in limbo’ is still very unsettling. And the absence still aches.

Kate and Gerry McCann, wearing t-shirts printed with a photo of their missing daughter Madeleine

"Your support continues to encourage us and bolsters our strength to keep going. We know the love and hope for Madeleine and the will to find her, even after so many years, remains, and we are truly thankful for that. Thank you again for remembering Madeleine and all missing children."

Kate and Gerry live in Leicestershire, England, with Kate working in anesthetics, obstetrics and gynecology while Gerry worked as a cardiologist. He has since gone on to work as a research professor at the University of Leicestershire, while Kate quit her job.

Madeleine McCann went missing when she was three

Writing in her biography, she said: "We were a perfectly ordinary family. Boring, even. Since settling down to bring up our longed-for babies, Gerry and I had become such strangers to the fast lane that we were often the butt of good-natured teasing from our friends."

Speaking about her continuing feelings of loss, she said: "I think every kind of event that we do, whether it be a birthday or a family occasion or even an achievement or something, that is kind of when you really feel her absence."

Gerry and Kate McCann, the parents of the missing three-year-old girl Madeleine McCann, read a statement to the press outside their resort apartment, 11 May 2007

Sean and Amelie now

Sean and Amelie are now aged 19, but the family have made it clear that they wish to remain private. After Amelie was photographed at a vigil for Madeleine in May 2023, the couple issued a rare statement requesting that the press leave the twins alone. It read: "I am writing this message to the media in general. I expect it may not appear in print or on-line but hope that it will spark a conscience in some. As we do every year, we gathered in our village yesterday evening to mark the anniversary of our daughter Madeleine’s abduction. It was a special event and lovely to sense the hope and warmth of those who were there.

Kate McCann carries one of her twins, Amelie



"I was dismayed, however, that this sadly provided an opportunity for a local journalist to exploit the presence of our younger daughter who does not wish to be photographed or interviewed and was made to feel uncomfortable, especially at such a special moment of hope for Madeleine. Our son and daughter turned eighteen this year - but I truly hope this will not make them targets for those journalists looking to make financial gain. "Please can I appeal to you that you respect our children’s privacy and let them live their lives."