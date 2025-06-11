Police to test clothes and bone fragments in new search for Madeleine McCann

German police, who relaunched their investigation into Madeleine McCann's disappearance, have found bone fragments and clothing samples, according to reports.

The items were discovered during a dig near the resort in Praia da Luz, where the young girl, aged two, was taken from her room. The police had been searching through Atalaia, also known as the Fisherman's Trail, in what is believed to be a £300,000 operation.

According to the MailOnline, the items are "animal bones" and "old adult clothing," with one officer telling the publication: "We always knew it was going to be a waste of time, but we have to show cooperation. What did they expect to find after 18 years? We were happy to work with them but we knew it would be a waste of time."

CNN Portugal reported that "several items were seized that will be examined further by the German police" in order to "assess their potential relevance to the investigation."

German authorities named convicted rapist Christian Brueckner as their prime suspect in Madeleine's disappearance. The convict, who is currently serving prison time for rape and assault, lived in the area at the time of Maddie's abduction, and two former friends testified that he had told them he took her. However, Brueckner has denied the allegations and is due to be released from prison in September if he is able to pay off several unpaid motoring fines.

Speaking about the new search, his lawyer Philipp Marquort said: "I haven't had a chance to speak with him yet about the searches and I am not going to comment on what has been happening in Portugal.

"What I will say is that I don't think he will be coming out in September as he doesn't have any money to pay the fines because it went on his legal fees, so I can't see him leaving prison until early next year. He will probably see the news on the TV in his cell and he will talk about it when he calls me next time but I still do think when he is freed he will leave Germany."

What happened to Maddie McCann?

Maddie disappeared from her family's holiday apartment in 2007, shortly before her third birthday, while her parents dined nearby at a tapas restaurant. Her twin siblings, Sean and Amelie, were also sleeping in the room at the time of her abduction. The youngster, who would now be 22, has never been found.