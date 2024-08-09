This Morning star shares heartwarming visitor during hospital stay after suffering 'intense pain'

Fans of This Morning have been concerned for the show's pet expert, vet Dr Scott Miller, who recently updated his followers on Instagram to reveal that he had been admitted to hospital due to "intense" back pain.

The star, who thanked all of the staff who had been helping him during his treatment in a recent post, revealed that his dog Mango had been able to visit him in hospital, writing: "Mango came to visit me in the hospital today and what a tonic it was!!

"Thanks for my wonderful old friends Ali and Nathan for conspiring to reunite me with my new fur baby, after nearly five days of enforced separation while dealing with my dodgy back. Love is a healer, and hopefully that applies for both me and him. Big love all and fingers crossed I’ll be home tomorrow."

He initially updated fans with his condition earlier this week, explaining: "After an MRI I have two disc bulges hence the intense pain and inability to walk, but it is non-surgical which is in fact good news. So I have a road of recovery ahead of me without scalpels which is a relief, but the hard work is to come.

"Physiotherapists are amazing people and Veterinary physios are amazing in supporting us and our patients to respond after trauma and surgery to regain health and mobility."

He also requested that fans help the hospital with anyone who might be able to donate a wheelchair to the unit, adding: "Please take a moment to look at the rather rudimentary wheelchair (at the end of the reel) they have in a dedicated orthopaedic unit. This is not my complaint (but it was not comfortable) but the staff’s desperate need for a vehicle far more comfortable for the very painful patients they care for."

Scott with his pet dog Mango

His fans were quick to respond, with one writing: "I feel for you. When I had sepsis in April I couldn’t walk for a month and I had to do that physio. I'm still not over it but I’m grateful I can walk now. I’m glad you are on the mend. You’ll be missed by the This Morning family and all their viewers."

Another person added: "Aww I was just thinking about you Scott and there you are , how lovey to see Ali too , lovely to see you and mango with your special bond, continue getting better." A third person posted: "Never mind physiotherapy, everyone needs fur-siotherapy."