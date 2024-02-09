Skip to main contentSkip to footer
This Morning viewers concerned after show suddenly taken off air in major schedule disruption – details
This Morning viewers concerned after show suddenly taken off air in major schedule disruption – details

The show experienced technical difficulties

Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond sit on sofa as they present This Morning
Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisTV and film writer
This Morning viewers were left a little concerned after ITV's broadcast of Friday's show was abruptly disrupted due to technical issues. 

As Friday hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary disappeared from the screen, prerecorded clips of Josie Gibson and Julia Bradbury began to play.

Taking to social media, the show's official X account posted: "Apologies for the technical issues, we'll be back with you as soon as possible!"

Viewers shared their concern in the comments section, with one person writing: "What happened? Is everyone OK?" while another added: "Can someone let us know everything is okay."

Dermot O'Leary, Alison Hammond on 'This Morning'© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Alison Hammond apologised for the disruption

Withi a few minutes, the show was back on air. Apologising for the disruption, Alison said: "Welcome back to This Morning. We do apologise, we've been having a few gremlins in the system."

Dermot then joked that guest Gyles Brandreth had been messing with the cables backstage, as he admitted: "When I'm on, my wife turns the sound down."

