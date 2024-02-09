This Morning viewers concerned after show suddenly taken off air in major schedule disruption – details

This Morning viewers were left a little concerned after ITV's broadcast of Friday's show was abruptly disrupted due to technical issues.

As Friday hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary disappeared from the screen, prerecorded clips of Josie Gibson and Julia Bradbury began to play.

Taking to social media, the show's official X account posted: "Apologies for the technical issues, we'll be back with you as soon as possible!"

Viewers shared their concern in the comments section, with one person writing: "What happened? Is everyone OK?" while another added: "Can someone let us know everything is okay."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Alison Hammond apologised for the disruption

Withi a few minutes, the show was back on air. Apologising for the disruption, Alison said: "Welcome back to This Morning. We do apologise, we've been having a few gremlins in the system."

Dermot then joked that guest Gyles Brandreth had been messing with the cables backstage, as he admitted: "When I'm on, my wife turns the sound down."