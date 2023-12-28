Holly Willoughby confirmed for 'exciting' Dancing on Ice return with brand new co-host

Holly Willoughby will appear on Dancing on Ice next year, following her shock departure from This Morning. Putting the rumour mill to rest, ITV announced the star's return in an official statement and revealed she would be co-hosting with Stephen Mulhern.

© Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock Holly will co-host Dancing on Ice with Stephen Mulhern

"Holly and Stephen are two of our best loved presenters, so reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing on Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show," said Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning.

Set to air in January 2024, Holly's previous co-presenter, Philip Schofield, will be replaced by ITV regular Stephen. A match made in heaven, the pair have worked together before, namely on the children's show, Ministry of Mayhem, later known as Holly & Stephen's Saturday Showdown.

© Shutterstock Holly and Stephen previously hosted Ministry of Mayhem together

Holly's return to Dancing on Ice in 2024 will mark her first TV role since quitting This Morning. While fans have been concerned about the star, Holly's friend and former co-star, Ranj Singh, previously reassured them that she'd be back in the future.

"Of course she will come back to TV," he told Closer. "She's too good not to. I don't know where or what show, but she's so good at it, it would be a shame for her to back away completely."



WATCH: Holly Willoughby’s best Dancing on Ice looks

In October, Holly released a statement confirming that she would not return to the hit breakfast programme. "I've let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning," she began.

"To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we've done together.

"Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you. Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You've been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Holly quit This Morning in October

"Richard and Judy said, 'We only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers'. It's been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family. I will miss you all so much."

Prior to her exit, Holly had been absent from This Morning, after a plot to kidnap her was unveiled. Police explained the threats against the 42-year-old to producers, and she was subsequently replaced by her co-star, Alison Hammond.

© Shutterstock The star has stepped away from the spotlight in recent months

A 36-year-old man, Gavin Plumb, from Harlow, Essex was subsequently arrested days later, following the discovery of text messages in which he threatened to cause "serious harm" to Holly. He was later charged in Chelmsford Magistrates Court.