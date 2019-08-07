Good Morning Britain is loving Laura Tobin's £22 blue gingham Sainsbury's dress Bargain alert!

Wow! Laura Tobin looked hot-to-trot on Wednesday morning as she presented her weather segment on Good Morning Britain, in the middle of an idyllic flower field! And would you look at her dress? The 37-year-old donned a summery blue gingham number which came from Sainsbury's! No, we can't believe it either. Costing just £22, it has a wrap-over front and V-neckline, buttons down the length of the skirt and short sleeves, which is just so perfect for the warmer weather. Stylist Debbie Harper shared the look on her Instagram account, where she is also known as 'Debbie Dresses'. Fans loved the look and showered the mother-of-one with praise. And we can see why! At that price, who wouldn't be tempted, eh?

We love how Laura always wears colourful clothes when on air, and this is quite deliberate. Speaking to The Express about her style, the meteorologist said: "My style is classic and safe. I’m not confident enough to dress top-to-toe in high fashion, but I like clothes with a bit of a twist.I’ve always embraced colour and don’t tend to wear black, brown or grey."

The TV star also has a separate wardrobe for GMB. "I have a clear out after every season, starting the new one afresh, mostly buying (or borrowing) new from high-street shops so viewers can buy the clothes I’m wearing if they see something they like. Most outfits are £50 or less with coats no more than £100."

When it comes to her fave high street store, Laura has quite a few on her hit list. "Oasis, especially their florals. Dorothy Perkins is great for wide-fitting shoes, and I like some less-obvious places, like M&Co and Peacocks, as well as Marks & Spencer and Next." A girl after our own hearts!

