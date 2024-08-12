Antiques Roadshow guest stunned as 'very rare' family item receives huge valuation

Antiques Roadshow expert Jon Baddeley stunned a guest of the show after sharing his high valuation of a very rare item.

In the latest episode, the auctioneer joined host Fiona Bruce at Lytham Hall in Lancashire, where the experts examined a range of incredible items, from a sketch by Lowry to medals won by Britain's first black Olympian.

The last item of the day was a 130-year-old automaton in the shape of a female snake charmer, which was used to entertain dinner party guests in the 1800s.

© BBC Expert Jon Baddeley examined a very rare automaton

Explaining the significance of the item, which belonged to its owner's late father, Jon said: "This is considered to be one of the most important automatons ever made. It was made in Paris at the end of the 19th Century by a company named Roullet-Decamps and she was obviously called the Snake Charmer.

"How has it come into your possession?" he asked, prompting the guest to explain that his late father collected the item when he retired. "It was one of his prized possessions," he said, adding: "He had two, this one and the Cambodian Dancer."

© BBC The automaton belonged to the guest's late father

Explaining the history behind the item, Jon said: "Automatons were not made as children's toys. They were made to entertain adults.

"You can imagine yourself at a dinner party in Paris in the 1890s. You would have had your dinner and then you might have retreated to smoke your cigars and have your brandies and there would be something like this. And it would mean they're simulating reality," he continued.

Jon explained that the automaton could have been based on a lady snake charmer but is "very rare". "I think there's probably less than 15 known in the world," he continued, explaining that what makes the item unique is that she's a fully formed sculpture. "The perception is that she originally would have performed nude but it's the only known automaton that is a full figure," he said, adding: "Extraordinary."

© BBC Jon was impressed by the item's good condition

Jon then turned the handle, winding up the automaton to make it play a tune as the lady danced. Watch the video below to see how it worked.

WATCH: Antiques Roadshow expert Jon Baddeley’s demonstration of ‘extraordinary’ item

"It ticks a lot of boxes," said Jon before praising its "fantastic" condition.

Revealing his valuation of the automaton, Jon said: "Prices at the moment are not as high as they have been in the past. But if you decided to sell it today, I think at auction you'd be talking a figure between £60 to 80,000."

© BBC The guest was stunned at how much the automaton was worth

Clearly stunned by the news, the guest asked in disbelief: "Really?"

"Really!" Jon confirmed, and was met by applause by the audience.