Loose Women's Denise Welch issues heartfelt message to co-star Gloria Hunniford live on-air amid husband's death

Denise Welch shared her condolences to her Loose Women co-star Gloria Hunniford after the sad passing of her husband, Stephen Way, who died aged 85 on Tuesday.

At the beginning of Thursday's show, Denise looked down the camera as she shared a heartfelt message to her fellow panellist. Watch the moment in the video below.

"We just want you to know, Gloria, that we have you in our hearts and we know you will be embraced by so much love because you have a gorgeous family.," said Denise, adding: "We all love Stephen and we love you very much."

Stephen's death was announced via a statement from his family on Wednesday. "It is with huge sadness and very heavy hearts that we share the passing of Stephen Way, Gloria's beloved husband, who lost his battle yesterday afternoon," it read.

"Stephen had been heroically fighting his illness… but always with great tenacity and a positive spirit."

Paying tribute to her husband, with whom she celebrated 25 years of marriage last year, Gloria praised the businessman as an "incredibly kind" and "caring" man.

"Stephen was a gentleman and a giant of a man, who will leave the most enormous void not only in my life, but our entire family," said the Northern Irish broadcaster. "He was an incredibly kind, generous, and caring man, with a delightfully quirky sense of humour, which remained till the end.

We had a tremendously happy 25-year marriage and did so many beautiful and exciting things together that I will always cherish," she continued.

Stephen was described as a "wonderful husband, father and grandfather," with Gloria adding: "It's a great shock and words cannot express my sadness at this time. A bright shining light has dimmed, and he shall be missed at every turn."

It was Stephen who broke the news that Gloria's first husband, Don Keating, had died as she came off stage from hosting a TV chat show in 1997.

When Gloria and Stephen first got together, he owned a hairdressing salon in New Bond Street, Mayfair. The couple wed at St Peter's Church in Hever on 6 September 1998, and Gloria reflected fondly on their nuptials in an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year in celebration of their 25th wedding anniversary.

"I can remember walking into the church, filled with family and friends, and the candles all lit – it was wonderful," she said, adding: "We've often said we would love to live it all over again."

Recalling how breathtaking his blushing bride looked on their big day, Stephen told us: "Yes, my God, how she looked on that day. She looked so glamorous."