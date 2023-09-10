Gloria Hunniford and her husband Stephen Way celebrate marriage milestone in special way

Side by side in the glorious September sunshine at Hever Castle, Gloria Hunniford and her husband Stephen Way are filled with delight, remembering the love that surrounded them in this special place when they celebrated their wedding here 25 years ago.

Their memories of that day are incredibly vivid. "I can remember walking into the church, filled with family and friends, and the candles all lit – it was wonderful. We’ve often said we would love to live it all over again," the much-loved broadcaster tells HELLO! as they return to the historic castle in Kent.

Gloria Hunniford's secret to happy marriage:

Gloria Hunniford and her husband Stephen Way return to where they got married

On the secret of their happy marriage, Gloria says it is based on "love, laughter and good conversation", adding: "Of course, there is physical attraction, but our relationship is full of kindness and humour. We enjoy talking to each other. Talk, talk, talk – that is a wonderful thing."

Hever Castle wedding:

The couple married at St Peter’s Church in Hever on 6 September 1998, followed by celebrations at the castle, and today Gloria is looking as fabulous as she did back then, when she wore a spectacular hat by royal milliner Philip Somerville and a beautiful embroidered coat with a train over a dress by Sierra Designs.

Gloria looks beautiful in pink

"Yes, my God, how she looked on that day," recalls celebrity hairdresser and photographer Stephen. "She looked so glamorous." Adds Gloria: "Everyone said to me: 'You shouldn’t have such a big hat because people won’t be able to get under it to kiss you.' But I said: 'They’ll have to learn how to.' I’d always dreamed of having a hat like that."

Celebrity wedding guests:

The wedding, covered by HELLO!, was attended by many famous faces, among them Sir Cliff Richard, Esther Rantzen, Anthea Turner and Barbara Windsor. "My close friend Cliff did a reading, and James Galway, the world-famous musician, who comes from Northern Ireland like myself, played the flute, alongside his wife Jeanne," Gloria says. "The vicar, the Rev. Canon Roger Royle, said: 'You know it’s a very classy wedding when the cabaret is James Galway and Cliff Richard.'

Choosing where to wed was an easy decision because Hever had already won their hearts. "There was only ever going to be one place for us," Gloria says. "I fell in love with the church when I came here from Northern Ireland. It is so small and intimate, and alongside it is the castle, so unlike other castles, which can be barren and big. Hever has something special. You can almost pretend – and dream – that you could live there."

Gabriel and Charlie with Nicole, who Charlie (right) is marrying at Hever next year

And next year there will be cause for more wedding joy, as Gloria’s grandson Charlie, 29 (the eldest son of her daughter Caron who sadly passed away in 2004 from breast cancer) prepares to marry his fiancée Nicole Clements at Hever. "We're excited at the prospect," says Gloria.

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.