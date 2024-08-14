Loose Women's Gloria Hunniford announces death of 'kind and caring' husband

Gloria Hunniford's husband Stephen Way has passed away at the age of 85.

The Loose Women star paid tribute to her "kind and caring" husband, whom she wed in 1998. "Stephen was a gentleman and a giant of a man, who will leave the most enormous void not only in my life, but our entire family," said the 84-year-old. "He was an incredibly kind, generous, and caring man, with a delightfully quirky sense of humour, which remained till the end. We had a tremendously happy 25-year marriage and did so many beautiful and exciting things together that I will always cherish."

© Getty Gloria Hunniford's husband Stephen Way has passed away

Stephen was described as a "wonderful husband, father and grandfather", with Gloria adding: "It's a great shock and words cannot express my sadness at this time. A bright shining light has dimmed, and he shall be missed at every turn."

In a statement, his family expressed their great sadness. "It is with huge sadness and very heavy hearts that we share the passing of Stephen Way, Gloria's beloved husband, who lost his battle yesterday afternoon," they said. "Stephen had been heroically fighting his illness… but always with great tenacity and a positive spirit."

© Getty The couple wed in 1998

Stephen's death comes almost a year after he and Gloria celebrated 25 years of marriage, having tied the knot at St Peter's Church in Hever on 6 September 1998. "I can remember walking into the church, filled with family and friends, and the candles all lit – it was wonderful. We’ve often said we would love to live it all over again," Gloria told HELLO! last year.

Gloria and Stephen celebrated 25 years of marriage last year

Sharing the secret to their long and happy marriage, Gloria said it's based on "love, laughter and good conversation", adding: "Of course, there is physical attraction, but our relationship is full of kindness and humour. We enjoy talking to each other. Talk, talk, talk – that is a wonderful thing."

Stephen's death comes just months after Gloria marked 20 years since the passing of her daughter Caron Keating, who passed away in 2004, aged 41, from breast cancer. The Northern Irish presenter welcomed Caron, as well as her brothers Michael and Paul, with her late husband, Don Keating.

© Dave Benett Caron Keating passed away in 2004

Gloria and her family marked the poignant milestone with a service at St Peter's Church. "I love talking about Caron because it keeps her alive," the broadcaster told HELLO! "I think of Caron hundreds of times every day. I'll think: 'She would have loved that dress or that restaurant.' The time span is very odd because the hurt never goes away, but you do learn to live with it, because you have to."