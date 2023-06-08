Loose Women stars Denise Welch and Jane Moore shock audience in heated Prince Harry's hacking case debate

Loose Women stars Denise Welch and Jane Moore got into a heated debate with one another in regard to Prince Harry's hacking case – and even the audience was surprised by the tension-filled discussion between the two panelists. During the chat, Denise spoke about her experiences with intrusive journalists over the years, she explained: "All editors were responsible for this… I can't prove all editors but to have a successful newspaper, everyone was at it."

Jane added: "We know that certain journalists hacked phones, they've been to prison for it… I feel that it's not like that now. I feel that Harry's case is fighting a battle that has already been won." Watch the heated moment here...

WATCH: Loose Women stars Denise Welch and Jane Moore have heated debate over Prince Harry

Denise interjected: "But Jane, you wake up every single day and see what they are saying. They might not be hacking his phone, but they are absolutely crucifying him and his wife on a daily basis. The hatred is off the scale… To me, even if he doesn’t prove it, I don't think there is one person… who actually believes that it didn't happen on an industrial scale."

Explaining how Harry would need to prove his case in the civil court case, Jane explained: "A court is not a place to vent, hold a press conference by all means." She was then interrupted by Denise, who asked: "Jane, do you believe that Prince Harry was not hacked on an industrial scale?"

© ITV Denise Welch talks Prince Harry's hacking case

Jane replied that she didn't know, to which Denise continued: "And that is a journalist's viewpoint, and one of my best friends… I trust you implicitly, but I don't trust many of your colleagues."

Viewers had a mixed opinion on the debate, with one writing: "Denise has just made a very good point about the phone hacking. It should NEVER happen," while another person added: "Love when Denise is on the panel. She’s the only one that speaks any sense really! #LooseWomen."

A third person added: "I have to agree with Denise and think Jane is very naive to think some journalists are not capable of this."

© ITV Jane Moore argued with Denise Welch on Loose Women

Prince Harry is among a number of high-profile names suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) with claims that they used illegal methods such as phone hacking to gain information for stories over a ten-year period. On Wednesday, the royal said: "I believe that phone hacking was (done) on an industrial scale across at least three of the papers at the time … that is beyond any doubt."

He went on to say: "For my whole life the press has misled me and covered up the wrongdoing. For me to be sitting here in court knowing the defence has the evidence in front of them, and Mr Green suggesting I’m speculating, I’m not entirely sure what to say."

© ITV Denise Welch opened up about Prince Harry

Harry's written statement referenced Piers Morgan, reading: "T]he thought of Piers Morgan and his band of journalists earwigging into my mother’s private and sensitive messages… makes me feel physically sick and even more determined to hold those responsible, including Mr Morgan, accountable for their vile and entirely unjustified behaviour."

