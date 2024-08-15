Love is Blind UK fans saying same thing about one couple

The second batch of Love is Blind UK episodes has been released, featuring the couples who fell in love going on honeymoon, moving in together, and ultimately revealing whether they will tie the knot with one another. However, there is one couple that fans aren't totally happy with — can you guess which pair?

Viewers have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on Freddie and Catherine's relationship, with many saying they think both of them are unhappy in the relationship.

One person posted: "Catherine is miserable, Freddie seek freedom! How can a complaint be 'he's joking around too much. He's making me feel like his friend, not his fiancé'? Well yeah, I would like to think friendship and ease are the basis for marriage, but what do I know."

Another person said: "Maybe I’m a jerk. Maybe I’m a hater. Maybe it’s Maybelline, but I really want Freddie to be the one to say no at the altar 'cause Catherine does not like that man, and he deserves better." A third fan added: "I really love that Freddie’s sister can tell that there’s something off about her brother. We have watched that poor man’s light dim with every episode." However, others defended Catherine, with one posting: "Cat seems honest imo, I gotta believe her for now. And I really loved how they both managed to talk about it so maturely. Love to see secure couples."

© Netflix The couple have had some ups and downs

Freddie is a funeral director from Bolton, who took part in the show after admitting that his job puts potential girlfriends off. He explained: "As a funeral director, I am surrounded by death every day, which will scare people away. It has affected my dating. It limits how I can meet people."

He was brought up by his mum and is the younger brother of Jack, who has Down's syndrome. Speaking about his brother, he said: "It brought challenges, but it also taught me a lot about compassion, patience, and understanding. He is the most caring and loving person I have ever met. Not an ounce of negative judgment towards anyone in his body. Only pure love—he’s perfect."

© Netflix Do you think Freddie and Cat will last the test of time?

Freddie and Catherine bonded in the pods, especially after discovering that their grandparents had the same names, Mary and Bill. Catherine is from New Jersey and spoke to Freddie about being adopted, saying: "Growing up, I was like, 'Oh, it never really bothered me,' and then in my late 20s, I was looking in the mirror, and obviously, I was just like, 'Who am I?' And I always see families and what they look like. And I never really knew what I looked like."