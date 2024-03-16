NCIS: Hawaii star Vanessa Lachey reveals rare behind the scenes details of Love Is Blind

Vanessa Lachey has been hosting Love Is Blind on Netflix for six seasons now, but that doesn't mean the actress and TV personality has been able to accurately figure out which couples will go all the way.

The NCIS: Hawaii star shared that she and husband Nick, her co-host will speculate together over who is ready to get married after they've spent time with the women and men at the fittings.

Jessica Vestal, Clay Gravesend, AD Smith, Jeramey Lutinski, Nick Lachey, Jimmy Presnell, Vanessa Lachey, Chelsea Blackwell, Brittany Mills, Kenneth Gorham, Amy Cortas and Johnny McIntyre at the season 6 reunion of Love is Blind

"When we get to the wedding dress shop and the tux shop, I don't see the men and Nick doesn't see the women, but we do come back together and he and I talk," Vanessa shared. "And he had his feelings about who he thought was ready and who he thought wasn't already, and I [have] mine." But, mom-of-three Vanessa added that even after six seasons, they still often get it wrong.

"I'm always the optimist," the 43-year-old told People. "I mean, you're at a wedding dress shop, you have beautiful gowns, there's charcuterie boards, and your family's there, and there's champagne. So I always feel all the love on that day, and of course, you're going to feel your most beautiful when you walk out in the dress. But I assume it's different for guys.

"And so Nick's felt that in each season, and we talk about it, and sometimes he's been right, and other times we're like, 'What?' But for the most part, I believe that a lot of them, it really played out the way it was supposed to."

© @vanessalachey/Instagram Vanessa and Nick Lachey with their three children, Camden, Phoenix and Brooklyn

As well as NCIS: Hawaii on CBS and Love Is Blind, Vanessa also hosts The Ultimatum with Nick on Netflix, but she was recently given an even greater honor, being named the United Service Organizations (USO)'s USO Global Ambassador, using her voice to help support service members and their families.

"My journey as a military kid, born on a base in the Philippines and raised within the military lifestyle, has instilled in me a deep appreciation for the sacrifices and dedication of all military families, and I am honored to serve as a USO Global Ambassador," she said in a statement.

© CBS Photo Archive Vanessa Lachey in NCIS: Hawaii

"As an ambassador, I am eager to amplify the important work and impact of the USO, bringing my personal experiences to the forefront and inspiring my fellow Americans to join me in expressing gratitude and support for our brave service members and their families."

NCIS colleague Wilmer Valderamma is also an ambassador, and she shared his delight in getting to work alongside his friend. Wilmer said: "My role with the USO has created the space for me to continue to pay it forward to the people who serve in our nation's military and their families. I love working with the USO and now I get to do this impactful work with my good friend, Vanessa."